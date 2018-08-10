‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Wants Ben To Stay In Salem, Hope & Rafe Reunite

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be some major sparks flying in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) can’t seem to get Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) out of her mind. She’s already told Tripp (Lucas Adams) that she unable to stop thinking about him, and on Friday she’ll find him.

When Ben tells her that he’s likely leaving Salem for good, Ciara will beg him to stay in town. Days of our Lives fans will see Ciara and Ben’s feelings for one another begin to escalate, and it looks like Ben will likely take Ciara’s advice and stay in town. However, he’ll have a lot to figure out, like where he will stay, how to find a job, and more. However, he’ll most likely be willing to risk it all for Ciara, whom he has grown to care deeply about.

Meanwhile, Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will finally let Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) back into her life. The couple will have a full on reunion when they decide to get back together and let their feelings take over. Hope obviously still loves Rafe, but she was extremely hurt when she found out that he had slept with his former wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) behind her back.

The pair’s wedding day was completely ruined, and Hope considered filing for divorce or an annulment to end her marriage to Rafe. However, something stopped her, and she eventually remembered why she loved him so much. Over the past few months the couple have been growing close again, but it seems that they will finally be able to express their love to one another yet again after so much time apart.

Days of our Lives viewers will also watch as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) gets upset when her longtime love, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) sees her in her wedding dress. The couple are planning to get married yet again, and hope to make it last for the rest of their lives this time around. However, Marlena doesn’t like that John is already breaking one tradition by seeing the dress before the big day.

In the latest #DAYS, Chad unknowingly plays right into Stefan's hands.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/lzqR0DvwSm — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 2, 2018

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will continue her revenge spree as she manipulates a heartbroken Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) in order to start living under the same roof as him. Will sparks fly for the former couple yet again?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.