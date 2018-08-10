Kourtney Kardashian’s Former Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Threatening To Expose Secrets In New Book, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have officially split, but things are allegedly not settled between them.

According to an August 9 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian has split with Younes Bendjima, but she may not be rid of him. The model is allegedly threatening to spill Kardashian family secrets in a new tell-all book if Kourtney’s family doesn’t back off of him.

“After two years together, Kourtney knows that Younes knows more about the family than anyone else that has come in and out of their circle in quite some time, ” sources tell the outlet, adding that Kourtney is now asking her sisters to refrain from calling Younes out on social media.

“She does not want this to escalate anymore, so she asked her family to refrain from saying anything about him. At this point, she just wants him to go away so she can move on with her life,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors have been flying since Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was made public. Many fans believed that since Kourtney is single again she may find her way back to her former longtime love, Scott Disick, whom she shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Sources tell People Magazine that Kardashian will never get back together with Disick, and that she is content with being single as long as she can stay busy and spend tons of time with her kids.

The insider says that Kourtney doesn’t mind not having a man in her life and that she is “happy” co-parenting with Scott, but doesn’t want to rekindle their romance, which was rocky for the better part of a decade. Kardashian is now planning to spend the rest of the summer with her children in L.A.

“This is not going to happen. Kourtney will never get back with Scott. She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids. She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

However, Kourtney and Younes’ split has allegedly brought up bad memories for her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The pair are now remembering their rough patch back in April when the NBA star was busted cheating on his baby mama just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. Tristan is said to be in an awkward spot now when it comes to speaking about Kourtney’s relationship issues with Younes.