‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, August 9: Billy Rejects Summer’s Kiss

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 9, feature a day filled with rejections, confrontations, and bad news.

Lily (Christel Khalil) tried to argue with Devon (Bryton James) over him firing her, but she ended up leaving. Devon figured it’d be a moot point anyway since Lily would find herself in jail soon due to running the red light. Later, Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard) learned that Lily will be arraigned on two counts of vehicular homicide tomorrow. Cane tried to be her rock like Nate (Brooks Darnell) advised him to as she cried on his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Nate tried to talk some sense into Devon and even asked him if Hilary would want him to be so rage-filled. Devon remained insistent that he wanted justice for Hilary and their baby, and he continued down the path he’s set for himself since their deaths.

At Jabot, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Tompson) argued about her loyalty, and she complained to him that he put her in the middle of a difficult situation with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s with his “Jabotique” plans. Ultimately, they kissed after their argument.

Meanwhile, at the Dive Bar, Summer (Hunter King) devised a plan to try to trap Phyllis and Jack (Peter Bergman). She remained convinced that Jack was her mother’s one-night stand. Although he didn’t believe his dad was involved, Kyle (Michael Mealor) agreed to participate and help her merely to see her fail. Summer set up a camera at home, and then she spoke to Jack at The Club and hinted that her mom was finished with Billy and that Jack was the only man for her.

Jack went over to comfort Phyllis, and they sat together on the couch and discussed their grief over Hilary’s death. The agreed to serve as each other’s comfort as they missed their friend. Additionally, they touched on the situation with Jack’s paternity. While he believed his father is somebody from the Country Club, he admitted that he’d placed his focus on Dark Horse right now.

Jack tried to lure Phyllis to Dark Horse, but she said thanks but no thanks. He asserted that he would always be there for her, and leaned in for a kiss. Shocked, Phyllis pulled away.

At Jabot, Summer put in phase 2 of her plan while Kyle monitored the video of Jack and Phyllis. She and Billy shared a meal and a toast to Jaboutiques. Summer helped Billy massage a pain in his shoulder, and then she kissed him. He asked, “What the hell was that?” Summer responded, “That was me kissing you, and you letting it happen.”

Billy told her once again to knock it off and then threatened to go to Phyllis if she doesn’t stop. He said he’s protecting Phyllis in this and not Summer.

