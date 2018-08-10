Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Kourtney’s Boyfriend Cheating Is Bringing Back Bad Memories, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still trying to move past the NBA star’s recent cheating scandal. However, Kourtney Kardashian’s cheating drama with her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is reportedly stirring up some bad memories.

According to an August 9 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have split, and rumors are flying that he may have cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. While Khloe Kardashian wants to be there for her sister, all the talk of cheating is making her remember Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, which happened only four months ago.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson is feeling “uncomfortable” around the Kardashian family at the moment, and that he can’t say anything to either defend or condemn Bendjima due to his own actions in the past.

“Tristan is feeling really uncomfortable right now because he can’t really say anything to anyone in the family about Kourtney and Younes and their troubles because it leads right back to him and what he did to Khloe,” an insider tells the outlet.

The source goes on to say that Khloe Kardahian and Tristan Thompson are walking on thin ice when it comes to addressing Kourtney and Younes’ relationship for fear that it could bring back some bad memories, and tough conversations about their own relationship issues.

“So now Khloe and Tristan are walking a tight rope by not bringing it up to each other even though it is on both of their minds. It’s just a very uncomfortable experience to deal with right now since they eventually will have to talk about it and deal with the outcome of it all.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is still sad about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and is having a hard time letting it go. Sources told Radar Online that Khloe has tried to “pack her bags” multiple times and go stay with a family member, but she just can’t make herself leave Tristan, even though her “head tells her” that it’s just “not right” between them.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has reportedly been doing everything he can to get back into Khloe’s good graces. The NBA star is said to be stepping it up when it comes to daddy duty for the couple’s daughter, True, and has even been working hard to mend fences with the Kardashian family following the scandal. However, it seems that there could be more work left to do.