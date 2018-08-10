Watch Manchester United Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Start Time, 2018 English Premier League Opening Match

The 2018/2019 English Premier League season kicks off on Friday as 13-time EPL champions Manchester United face the surprise titlists from three years ago, Leicester City.

English Premier League football is back, and the 2018/2019 season gets underway for real with the opening match of the 27th EPL season on Friday night, pitting the league’s 13-time champions, as Transfer Market records, Manchester United against the surprise winners of the EPL’s 2015/2016 campaign, Leceister City, in a showdown that will live stream from the storied Old Trafford football ground.

But even though the preseason International Champions Cup has come to a close, as Inquisitr reported, both teams may still be without several key players who continue to recover from their runs in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which wrapped up on July 15

England stars Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire of Leicester City both face gametime decisions by Manager Claude Puel as to whether either or both will be included in the starting XI, according to the BBC. At the same time, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will be without several key players due to injuries, including Antonio Valencia, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic.

History certainly favors Manchester United in the Friday night match. Of 44 games between the two teams played at Old Trafford, Leicester City has emerged victorious in only three, and have not won at the ground since 1998. But Manchester United have won 13 of the last 18 head-to-head league matches, with the Foxes winning only once.

Harry Maguire will remain at Leicester City, as the team has ruled out a move to Manchester United. Henry Browne / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Manchester United vs. Leicester City English Premier League opening match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday, August 10, at the legendary, 75,000-seat Old Trafford football ground in Manchester, England. In the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 11.

With the summer transfer window slamming shut on Thursday, as The Telegraph reported, one of the most hotly rumored moves that involved both teams that will be in action on Friday never happened. City’s England star Harry Maguire was widely anticipated to be sent to Manchester United, but Puel ruled out surrendering his star defender.

“I am happy to keep Harry. He is our best player. I am a football manager and I want to keep our best players for the squad and for our season,” Pule said, according to the Reuters news service. “Harry is happy to remain with us. And I am happy with his attitude.”

Watch a preview of the Manchester United vs. Leicester City English Premier League opening match in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

To watch a live stream of the Manchester United vs. Leicester City English Premier League opening match, go to NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

However, there is a way for EPL fans to watch the curtain-riser on the 2018/2019 EPL season stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Manchester United vs. Leicester City match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, the Red Devils vs. Foxes confrontation will live stream via Sky Sports NOW TV service, while in India, Hotstar will live stream the first English Premier League match of the new season.