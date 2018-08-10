Indianapolis Colts: Twitter Reacts To Andrew Luck’s Return Vs. Seahawks

Twitter had some great reactions to Andrew Luck's return to the field for the Colts.

Andrew Luck has been one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks since he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. It was a move that completely changed the Colts’ franchise. Peyton Manning parted ways with the franchise and a new era of football began in Indiana.

Unfortunately, the Colts’ franchise took a big blow ahead of the 2017 NFL season when they found out that Luck would be forced to miss the entire year. Injuries have slowed Luck down in a big way over the past couple of years, but the shoulder injury was the most serious thing that he has faced.

Indianapolis struggled in 2017 and ended up having the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They traded that pick to acquire more assets and had a great draft. Now, Luck is back on the field and looking as healthy as ever.

Luck made his return to the field tonight for the Colts in their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Needless to say, there were plenty of perfect reactions on Twitter to Luck getting back on the field.

Let’s go ahead and take a look at a few that you won’t want to miss.

I can report that Andrew Luck took his first hit, and his arm is still attached. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 10, 2018

Good to have ya back, Andrew Luck! ???? pic.twitter.com/bVbe5aKbKO — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 10, 2018

Andrew Luck's first completion since 1/1/2017 pic.twitter.com/WuYkRYNeA7 — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) August 10, 2018

Andrew Luck converted a 3rd down to TY Hilton and the Colts are going to the Super Bowl. — Jake Query (@jakequery) August 10, 2018

Alright that's the end of Andrew Luck's night. Finishes 6-for-9 with 64 yards. Took a couple hits and all good heading into next week. Mission complete. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) August 10, 2018

Colts fans when Andrew Luck takes his first hit: pic.twitter.com/5ynqwpxMNc — Charon Vonberg (@CharonVonberg) July 31, 2018

FINALLY, ANDREW LUCK HAS COME BACK TO….FOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/4z3HgAx0We — Killmonger's Nephew (@__WillTyson93) August 10, 2018

Fans could not be more excited to have their teams’ franchise quarterback back on the field. If Luck can return to full health and stay on the field, the Colts are going to be a tough team to beat. They have some work to do on the defensive side of the football, but Luck will give them a chance to win some games.

Charon Vonberg of the NFL Analysis Network made three bold predictions for the quarterback in a recent article about Luck. To say that Colts’ fans would love to see them come to fruition would be an understatement.

Back in the 2016 season in 15 games, Luck completed 63.5 percent of his pass attempts for 4,240 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Those numbers showed growth from the Colts’ quarterback.

Luck is now 28 years old and will be looking to prove that he is still capable of being an elite quarterback. Thankfully, the Colts hired offensive genius Frank Reich to be their new head coach. His system should give Luck plenty of opportunity to have a big season in 2018.

While in some situations the excitement fades after the first game, this isn’t likely to be one of those situations. Indianapolis fans have gone through quite a bit of a disappointment and having Luck back is what they have been holding onto.

Expect to see Luck end up being one of the most talked about players in the NFL this season. His injury may have kept him out for a full season, but he is ready to prove that the injury is something in his past and that it will stay there.