Sofia Richie Wears Lingerie-Inspired Top

Model appears confident in her relationship as Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian experiences breakup.

Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie looks utterly calm in the midst of Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup from Younes Bendjima.

Just a day after the major shakeup with the mother of Scott’s children, 19-year-old Richie took to Instagram to share a stunning black and white picture of herself looking calm, cool, and collected in a sexy white bustier and white denim bottoms. She left her hair loose around her shoulders and donned some stylish shades.

Earlier, Inquisitr reported that Richie is unhappy about the news that Kourtney is single and ready to mingle again. She also doesn’t appreciate reports that her boyfriend is serving as a shoulder for Kourtney to cry on.

An insider said, “Sofia has noticed that all of a sudden, Scott and Kourtney have been talking more frequently since her split from Younes and it is freaking her out. Sofia is feeling less secure in her relationship with Scott now that his conversations with Kourtney are less about the kids and more about what is going on with Kourtney’s split from Younes.”

The good news for Richie and Disick is that their relationship appears strong. Plus, People reported that no matter what happens, Kourtney will never get back with the father of her three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3. For years they were on again and off again appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While Kourtney said he’ll always “be family,” she’s not interested in revisiting their failed partnership. For now, they just work together to co-parent their children peacefully.

Just yesterday, Disick and Richie happily shopped together for a nice RC Truck for Disick’s son, Mason, according to a report from the Daily Mail. During the outing, she also showed off her fit figure in a tight black, fitness-inspired look featuring vented leggings and a racerback tank top. Atop her straightened hair, she wore a baseball cap, and she carried a luxurious Louis Vuitton backpack.

Mason was all smiles during the trip. He appeared to be happy about his new remote control truck, which reportedly cost $800. It looked like the trip was just for him, too, since the trio didn’t appear to carry any toys for Penelope or Reign.

It looks like reports that Richie and Disick are going strong are right. She’s undoubtedly looking confident and cool in her outfits lately as they enjoy the end of summer together. Her 3.7 million Instagram followers appeared to appreciate her latest social media share.