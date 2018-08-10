Fox News Audience 94 Percent White, Report Says After Laura Ingraham Rant Is Endorsed By Former KKK David Duke

An on-air rant about immigration has spurred debate over racism on Fox News, as statistics show the network is viewed almost exclusively by white people.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday unleashed a monologue on her nightly broadcast that immediately went viral, because of what was described as the racist content of Ingraham’s anti-immigration views, or in the words of the Daily Beast online magazine, a “rant so racist it was endorsed by ex-KKK leader David Duke.”

Indeed, the 68-year-old Duke, who is a former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan — and who, the New York Times reported, openly described himself as a “Nazi” during his college years in the 1960s — was thrilled with Ingraham’s monologue, posting a since-deleted message on his Twitter feed, calling Ingraham’s monologue as “one of the most important (truthful) monologues in the history of MSM,” referring to the “mainstream media.”

But despite the controversy and the open endorsement from a self-described former Nazi, Fox News officials refused to comment on Ingraham’s “rant,” according to CNN.

“In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” Ingraham stated, according to an Inquisitr report. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people. And they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.”

Watch Ingraham’s full anti-immigration monologue, in which she condemns both legal and illegal immigration, in the video below.

The reason why Fox News officials were able to register no objection to the extreme content on Ingraham’s monologue may be found in the composition of the Fox News audience — an audience that a CNN analysis of the Ingraham broadcast described as “almost 100 percent white,” citing demographics from the audience-measuring firm Nielsen.

CNN media analyst host of the network’s Reliable Sources program Brian Stetler broke down the Nielsen numbers in more precise fashion, in a Twitter post.

According to Stetler, the composition of the Fox News audience so far in 2018 breaks down as 94 percent white, three percent Hispanic, two percent Asian and just one percent black.

The Washington Post called Ingraham’s monologue “a rallying cry to (Donald) Trump’s base.” Polls show that Trump’s “base” is, like the Fox News audience, almost entirely white, with “white voters with no college degree and white men” the only demographic groups currently registering positive approval ratings for Trump, according to Quinnipiac University polling.

Polling also shows that the white “base” of Trump voters and Fox News viewers share Ingraham’s anxiety about immigrants causing “the America that we know and love” to supposedly disappear. A survey by Atlantic Magazine and the Public Religion Research Institute talent last year showed that nearly one of every two Americans who describe themselves as “white, working class” believe that “things have changed so much that I often feel like a stranger in my own country.”

More than six of every 10 in that group, 62 percent, also believe that immigrants to the United States pose a threat to American culture.