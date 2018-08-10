Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out Club Monaco Dress Is Being Restocked This Friday

Meghan Markle is known for her timeless style, and the dress she wore last weekend to Charlie Van Straubenzee’s wedding (which fell on the same day as Markle’s 37th birthday) is no different. The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a black, white, pink, and green Club Monaco dress along with a pair of black heels and a black fascinator. The $326 pleated dress sold out earlier this week, but according to The Glow Up, the company has decided to restock it on Friday.

The dress is reportedly one of only a few low-budget items in Markle’s wardrobe. As Elle reports, the Duchess has a one million dollar wardrobe, which includes pieces from Givenchy, Prada, Oscar de la Renta, and Goat. Author Katie Nicholl said that now that Markle and Prince Harry are married, “it does fall – now that she is married into the Royal Family – to the Prince of Wales to cover the cost of her working wardrobe.”

Though her wardrobe may seem pricey, Nicholl adds that the expense is part of the job of being a royal.

“Meghan is now an ambassador for the royal family. Look at the publicity she has brought in the run-up to the wedding. I’d argue that it’s worth every penny,” she added. Indeed, it seems that Meghan Markle’s mere presence in an outfit or a pair of shoes or clutching a handbag can cause sales to rise astronomically.

Early last year, Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for a photocall. In the shoot, Markle wore a white wrap coat from the brand Line the Label. Within minutes, according to Elle, the coat sold out, and when the brand restocked the product online, it renamed it “The Meghan.”

When Markle stepped out into the world on her “first official engagement with Prince Harry,” she wore a simple navy peacoat and carried a burgundy Strathberry handbag. The burgundy bag sold out within 11 minutes, as did the colors vanilla and navy, reported Elle. After Markle wore a pair of Mother jeans, the brand experienced a “200 percent increase in traffic online.”

Despite Meghan’s wardrobe budget and her ability to affect buying power and sell out pieces quickly, she has also recycled a few pieces she’s worn before.

“I’m quite sure we will see Meghan step out of the outfits that she has worn before. When you are buying that sort of couture with those sorts of price tags it would be criminal not to re-wear them,” said Nicholls.