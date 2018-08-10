Dunkin’ Donuts Just Opened Its First Kosher Shop In Boca Raton

Palm Beach County is now home to the first kosher Dunkin' establishment in the area, not serving ham, bacon, or sausage made from pork.

The Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant at 2140 Powerline Rd. in Boca Raton, Florida, has officially converted to a kosher dinning facility as of mid-July, 2018. My Palm Beach Post recently reported that this particular Dunkin’ Donuts no longer serves any pork products.

Having been in that spot for 19 years, the Dunkin’ Donuts on Powerline Rd. took a risk in ditching pork products for more vegetarian friendly options amid the suburban, Boca Raton crowd, where there are hundreds of kosher families. The large Jewish population in the southern Palm Beach County is what ultimately lead Dunkin’ Donuts to this decision.

Barbara Fischer, director of operations at Dunkin’ Donuts, spoke with reporters, relaying her thoughts on how Dunkin’ wanted to help out their community.

“This restaurant has been an integral part of the Boca Raton community for the past 19 years, as it was one of the first Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the city. Over the years, members of the community have approached our local franchisees on several occasions to open a kosher Dunkin’ location in the area.”

This Dunkin’ Donuts, located between Glades and Palmetto Park roads, is the first of its kind in Palm Beach County and the third of its kind in the entire state of Florida. In order to achieve their goal of becoming a completely kosher restaurant, Dunkin’ Donuts altered their menu by cutting out all non-kosher products such as ham, bacon, or sausage made out of pork. Special requirements for storing food and the use of their equipment are also a big part of the conversion.

Classic menus items, including egg sandwich and their assorted donuts and coffees will still be readily available. Now, the sausage and bacon options are gone, replaced with vegetarian sausage and bacon as add-ons for their sandwiches. This decision has impacted the Dunkin’ in a big way, it seems, as more customers are purchasing items outside of their typical daily coffee. A resident of Boca Raton who lives nearby to the Dunkin’ Donuts on Powerline told journalists that he’s now inside the shop more than he maybe ought to be.

“I’d drop in to get a cup of coffee, but to buy food now is great. I’m here more mornings than I should. I bring the family on Sundays for doughnuts and food.”

Jewish law forbids those abiding by it from consuming pork products and anything containing a meat and dairy combination, among other guidelines.

A sign hanging inside the Dunkin’ Donuts at their grand re-opening read, “Our menus will no longer carry any meat products. Rest assured that your beloved donuts and beverages will be here waiting for you.” The same sign offered alternative addresses for surrounding Dunkin’ stops that still serve based off of the traditional Dunkin’ menu.