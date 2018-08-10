Watch Edmonton Eskimos vs. BC Lions Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch CFL Week 9 Clash Online

The Edmonton Eskimos continue to chase the top of the Canadian Football League West Division as they go for their fourth straight win, facing the BC Lions on Thursday.

Ever since enduring a six-game losing streak in the 2017 Canadian Football League season, the Edmonton Eskimos have reversed their fortunes, winning 10 of their last 12 games, as Global News Canada reports. Holding at 5-2 in the 2018 season, they are looking to extend their winning streak to four when they travel to Vancouver to take on the BC Lions in a CFL West clash that will live stream from BC Place on Thursday Night Football.

But the Lions will be looking to tighten their defense the they face the CFL’s leading passer in Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly, who has already tossed for 2,320 yards in Edmonton’s first seven games this season, according to the official CFL site.

“I don’t like the mistakes,” Lions Head Coach Wally Buono told the site, reviewing the 2-4 Lions Week Eight 27-18 defeat to the Calgary Stampeders. “I don’t like the fact that eight, nine times on second and 10, or plus, they converted. I don’t like the penalties. Most of those are preventable penalties.”

The Lions racked up six defensive penalties against Calgary. But to fortify their defense, BC traded with the Toronto Argonauts on July 24 to acquire former San Francisco 49er Shawn Lemon, who pairs with longtime friend Odell Willis on the defensive ends to form what BC hopes will become an intimidating pass rush that will hold Reilly in check.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Edmonton Eskimos vs. BC Lions Thursday Night Football CFL game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, August 9. That’s 10 p.m. Eastern. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 3 a.m. on Friday, August 10.

Edmonton and Vancouver last squared off in the CFL’s Week Three, on June 29 as the BC Lions site recounts, a game in which Reilly threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns to lead Edmonton to an easy 41-22 win.

But Lions slotback receiver Emmanuel Arcenaux says that coming home to BC Place may be just what his team requires to turn the season around. The Lions have played only two home games so far this season — but they’ve won them both while losing all four of their road contests.

“You’re expected to win at home, that’s something we need to establish is that home field dominance,” the 30-year-old veteran said. “I just want to see us put together 60 minutes of offense, defense and special teams where each phase of the ball compliments one another. That’s just what I’m waiting on. You run out of excuses at some point and right now we just don’t have any.”

