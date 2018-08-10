'Vanity Fair' says Duchess Meghan has no plans to contact her father anytime soon

Meghan Markle’s situation with her father has been overwhelming to read about, let along be in the center of. Thomas Markle telling the press that it would be better off for Duchess Meghan if you were dead is harsh if not cruel, and then finding out that your father is being paid to say such horrible things is even worse.

But Vanity Fair says that recently a friend of Meghan Markle said that her birthday wish was that her father would stop “blathering,” which indicates that Duchess Meghan would prefer if her father would just stop talking to the press. Thomas Markle complains he is being iced out, but according to her friends she just wants him to stop, and things might get better.

But Meghan Markle’s friend says that the new Duchess has had enough.

“For the life of her, she can’t understand why he’s digging such a deep hole for himself—and to say things like, ‘It would be easier for her if her dad died. She said she just wishes her dad would ‘stop blathering’ to the press. That’s the one birthday gift she wanted from her father.”

And even though Meghan Markle is headed to the U.S. soon on a trip, she has no intention at this time to contact her father based on his behavior.

“Meghan has no immediate plans to contact her father. Firstly, she’s deeply hurt, and secondly, she can’t trust him to keep their conversation private. Meghan is big on being true to herself and taking care of herself, and if this means avoiding toxic relationships so be it. It’s not like she’s never ever going to speak with her dad again, but certainly not now, not in this climate.”

The friend continued to say that this is not the first time that Duchess Meghan has been treated badly by her father and his side of the family. This isn’t coming as a shock to anyone who has watched as Thomas and Samantha Markle have tried to grab the spotlight from their royal relative.

“Behavior like his doesn’t happen overnight. Why do you think her parents got divorced in the first place? Meghan’s had to deal with a lot of self-esteem issues, growing up with a narcissist. She has tools to cope with emotional blackmail. She does pray for him. That’s Meghan. She does not have a bad bone in her body, but she’s not falling for her dad’s crocodile tears. She’s been down that road far too many times before.”

It must be difficult to have such a wonderful thing in one’s life, just to have family members try to figure out what’s in it for them.