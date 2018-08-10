Cheryl Burke Shares Sweet Photo With Her ‘Real’ Friend Leah Remini

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer has a close friendship with the 'King of Queens' star.

Cheryl Burke has a friend for life. The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer has formed many friendships from her years on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, but none seem to be as close as her friendship with Leah Remini.

Remini competed on Dancing With the Stars’ Season 17 in 2013, when she was partnered with Tony Dovolani. She didn’t score a mirrorball trophy, but she did score a lifelong friendship with Burke, who has been on the show since its second season back in 2006.

Now, Cheryl Burke is making it clear that her friendship with the King of Queens star is “as real as it gets.” Burke posted a sweet Instagram photo alongside her bestie, captioning it by reminding fans that “it’s less important to have a ton of friends and more important to have real ones.”

The new pic comes just after Burke, 34, dropped the news that Remini, 48, will be one of the bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding to Matthew Lawrence. When asked by E!’s Daily Pop if any members of the Dancing With the Stars family will be in her wedding, Burke played coy at first, but then gave the scoop.

“There’s two for sure. Leah Remini is a great friend of mine. And Kym Johnson, she just threw the engagement party together for us,” the two-time mirrorball champ said.

Cheryl Burke and Leah Remini are such good pals they even support each other at the gym. In 2014, Burke told Us Weekly she lost 15 pounds after doing 90-minute circuit training sessions with Leah and their fitness coach.

Burke even trusted Remini to help redo her house. In 2016, the pro dancer told the Los Angeles Times that she considered selling her L.A. hills home near Studio City because she was getting bored with it, but Remini stepped in to give the place a makeover. Burke told the Times that interior design is Leah’s passion.

“Right now my favorite room is the new library/lounge area. It used to be my dining room, but I would never go in there. So Leah basically redesigned everything; interior design is her passion. She redid the whole room for me and made it into a room where I can sit with my friends, entertain and relax.”

Burke also shared a funny story about a shopping spree the two went on when they were doing the renovations.

“When Leah and I were shopping for books for the library, we went to Barnes & Noble,” the DWTS star said. I kept telling her to be quiet because we were in a library. She said, ‘No, Cheryl, this is Barnes & Noble.’ But I had never been there! I also went to Ikea for the first time.”

Dancing With the Stars and the spinoff Dancing With the Stars: Juniors will air on ABC this fall.