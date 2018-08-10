Sofia Richie Unhappy About Scott Disick Comforting Kourtney Kardashian After Her Recent Split, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, recently called it quits, and now her baby daddy, Scott Disick, is comforting her during the difficult time. However, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, allegedly isn’t happy about their interaction.

According to an August 9 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick has been a shoulder for Kourtney Kardashian to lean on as she is going through her break up with Younes Bendjima. The pair, who share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, have allegedly been talking much more, and Sofia Richie isn’t comfortable with all of the attention Disick is giving Kardashian.

“Sofia has noticed that all of a sudden, Scott and Kourtney have been talking more frequently since her split from Younes and it is freaking her out. Sofia is feeling less secure in her relationship with Scott now that his conversations with Kourtney are less about the kids and more about what is going on with Kourtney’s split from Younes,” an insider stated.

Sources also tell the outlet that Kourtney Kardashian has been shocked by Scott Disick’s support in the days following her breakup with Younes Bendjima, and that she is happy to have him on her side throughout all of the drama.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that Sofia Richie has no need to be jealous or suspicious of Kourtney and Scott. Sources tell People Magazine that Kardashian would “never” get back together with Disick, despite all of the history that they share together.

Insiders tell the magazine that Kourtney Kardashian is happy to be single, especially if she can keep herself busy with her children. The source states that Kourt’s No. 1 priority will always be her children, and that she plans to enjoy the rest of the summer with them following her split with Younes Bendjima.

“This is not going to happen. Kourtney will never get back with Scott. She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids. She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick allegedly wants nothing to do with Kourtney and Younes’ drama, and would prefer to stay out of the headlines. He’s reportedly happy with Sofia and doesn’t plan to end his current relationship to try and work things out with his baby mama after years of being apart, and making, at times painful, strides in their co-parenting relationship.