‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Ray J Explains His Moving Hat In Scene With Safaree Samuels

'This hat had a mind of its own!' said the former boyfriend of Kim Kardashian.

Singer Ray J has a logical explanation for why his hat appeared to move so many times during a short scene he appeared in with his Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood cast mate Safaree Samuels.

In the scene, Ray J confronts Safaree about a rumor that he had slept with Lyrica Anderson, the wife of their mutual friend, music producer A1 Bentley.

Twitter lit up, with fans hilariously pointing out that during the scene, Ray J’s hat changed positions numerous times.

“Are we going to ignore the fact that Ray J’s hat moved like 2,000 times in like 10 seconds!!!!’ one person wrote on Twitter.

‘The Hat Had A Mind Of Its Own’

When asked about that scene, Ray J joked that his hat had its own agenda.

“I was stressing, and the hat was stressing,” he told TMZ (video below). “This hat had a mind of its own.”

Ray J, the younger brother of singer Brandy Norwood, said the tense scene was a lot longer than it appeared on TV.

While the scene only lasted for a few minutes when it aired, Ray said he talked to Safaree for more than an hour to get him to confess to sleeping with their mutual pal’s wife.

“My hat and my head was trying to connect,” Ray J joked.

Ray J joked that he may not wear a beanie anymore on Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood because of the continuity issues it can create when the scene is edited by producers.

The scene between Ray J and rapper Safaree Samuels caused fans’ jaws to drop, because Ray tricked Safaree into admitting that he had sex with singer Lyrica Anderson.

The infidelity has apparently caused Lyrica and her husband, A1 Bentley, to separate. It was a shock because Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood fans thought the marriage was a happy and stable one.

Meanwhile, Ray J has been busy in his own life. Ray married former stripper Princess Love, the ex-girlfriend of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, in 2016.

Princess gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Melody Love Norwood, in May 2018.

Ray J shot to fame in 2007, when a sex tape he had made in 2002 with former girlfriend Kim Kardashian was leaked.

The sex tape rocketed Kim to worldwide fame and launched her super-successful reality TV career. Kim is now happily married to another rapper, superstar Kanye West, with whom she has three children.

