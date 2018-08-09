Kourtney Kardashian ‘Will Never’ Get Back Together With Scott Disick, Per ‘People’

Kourtney Kardashian may be single again, but she’s never getting back together with her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

According to an August 9 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have officially ended their relationship. However, Kourt won’t go running back to Scott Disick. Sources tell the magazine that Kardashian is happy just being with her kids, and doesn’t plan to ever get romantic with Disick again, despite sharing three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with him.

“This is not going to happen. Kourtney will never get back with Scott. She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids. She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”

The insider goes on to add the Kourtney Kardashian is fine being single, especially if she can keep herself busy. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s children will always come first in her book, and she plans to enjoy the rest of the summer with them.

“She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy. Her kids are always her number one priority, but expect to see Kourtney out more at night. She’s enjoying the summer in L.A. and doing great,” the source state.

i’m real, i promise A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 18, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

Meanwhile, insiders close to Kourtney Kardashian claim that she “seems okay” following the break up, and that Younes Bendjima was “always supposed to be a rebound.” In addition, Kardashian and Bendjima were having problems in the days following their Italian vacation.

The couple decided to take a break, but after photos of Younes in Mexico showing off some PDA with another woman surfaced, Kourt decided to pull the plug for good.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick is not interested in getting back together with Kourtney Kardashian at this time either. Scott is currently dating model, Sofia Richie, 19, and doesn’t want to be sucked into Kourtney’s drama with Younes.

Meanwhile, Disick maintains that he and Kardashian are on good terms, and are working hard to co-parent their children. He will reportedly “always love” Kourtney and “be there” for her, but he’s not about to disrupt his relationship with Sofia in order to try again with Kourtney.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick told Khloe and Kim Kardashian that he wouldn’t rule out getting back together with Kourtney, and that they had always thought they may try a relationship again when they were both in their forties.