WWE News: Renee Young To Fill In For Jonathan Coachman On ‘Raw’ And Corey Graves & Fans Couldn’t Be Happier

Renee Young is usually seen in the WWE during pre-shows for pay-per-views, but on Monday she will be filling in for Jonathan “Coach” Coachman on Raw as a commentator for the entire duration of the show. Renee Young is known for being a trailblazer in the WWE, showing that women make just as good wrestling analysts as men, and on Raw, she will have the chance to show that women are just as good at commentating.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Renee Young will be the guest commentator on Raw, and Michael Cole told the publication that this is a history-making moment.

“I believe this is the first time ever that we have had a woman in the booth for an entire episode of Monday Night Raw.”

Cole added that Young has broken barriers all over the place, and that she’s doing things that would have never been dreamed of 10 years ago. Renee Young told ESPN what this moment means to her.

“When Michael Cole told me, I was like, ‘This Monday?! What are you talking about?!’ I am so excited for this opportunity. To be sitting with Cole, who has been such a great champion of mine since I’ve been working for WWE, it’s going to be really cool.”

Several WWE personalities took to Twitter to congratulate Renee Young. Stephanie McMahon tweeted, saying that she knows Renee will “kill it.” Michael Cole, Paige, John Layfield, Jim Ross, Jonathan Coachman, and Paul Heyman, among many others, also took to Twitter, congratulating Young.

I applaud @WWE for the decision to have @ReneeYoungWWE sit in this coming Monday as a guest commentator on #RAW. The entire program has just been handed an instant upgrade. Bravo! A most worthy recipient of this extraordinary opportunity! https://t.co/ct3xOXt6IO — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 9, 2018

While the WWE is stating that Renee will be a guest commentator on Raw since “Coach” is on assignment, many fans and pundits are already speculating that she may replace Jonathan Coachman permanently. Not only would this further the advancement of WWE’s women’s revolution, but several fans are not pleased with Jonathan Coachman’s commentating. Moreover, Corey Graves and Michael Cole make fun of “Coach” or correct him on nearly every episode of Raw because Coachman often doesn’t understand a storyline or relays false information.

Even though Graves said he was leaving social media, as the Inquisitr reported, he didn’t waste time in sharing his congratulations to Young on Twitter, and many fans replied stating that they hope she permanently replaces “Coach.”

I could not be more excited, or more proud of one of my best friends in the whole world. Congrats @ReneeYoungWWE…Get ready! #RAW https://t.co/nVG3h2Cr3p — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 9, 2018

So much better than Coach honestly — Harry ???? (@HarryJauregui) August 9, 2018

If only it was a permanent replacement — Cammy Hutton (@fat_pirlo) August 9, 2018

I hope Renee is Coach's permanent replacement!! — WWE FAN (@__WWE_FAN__) August 9, 2018

But it doesn’t look like “Coach” is letting the haters get to him.

Gavin if I let social media bother me I would never be on it. I live in a world of building people up and Renee is great so she should get love. Unfortunately on here people LOVE to tear people down. Unfortunate but true for all of us. https://t.co/26MqKLP5TI — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) August 9, 2018

Whether this is just a one-off or glimpse of what we can expect in the future, Renee Young will make WWE history this Monday night on Raw.