‘Breaking Amish’ Star Sabrina Burkholder Suffers Relapse, Nearly Dies Of Heroin Overdose

Burkholder said she died and went to heaven where she saw her mother.

Breaking Amish star Sabrina Burkholder recently shared with her Facebook friends that she relapsed in June and nearly died of a heroin overdose. Radar Online reports that the 32-year-old had been sober for a year when she got an urge she couldn’t fight. She described being “in a mood” prior to her birthday that had her wanting some drugs. Her friend Sean was able to get his hands on some molly and some heroin. After they did the molly together, her friend did some heroin then “handed me a capful of it.” Thinking it looked like a lot of heroin, she asked him if it was all for her. She added, “He was like, ‘yeah, happy birthday,’ so I mixed it up and shot it.” Burkholder says the last thing she remembers is “feeling very weird.”

During the half hour she was unconscious, Burkholder says that Sean performed CPR on her after her heart stopped. She described boyfriend Jethro Nolt as being shocked at what had happened. When she awoke, paramedics were all around her, and Jethro was “kneeling on the ground crying out to God” to save her life. Burkholder said that Sean had stopped CPR at one point, thinking she was gone, but Jethro made him keep going. She said it took two doses of Narcan to wake her.

Burkholder claims to have died and gone to heaven where her mother embraced her. She wanted to stay with her, but she says her mother told her that it wasn’t her time yet, that she had more to accomplish on earth.

Burkholder was arrested back in April 2017 for driving an unregistered vehicle, use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. She remained in jail for over three weeks. Her ex and Breaking Amish co-star Jeremiah Raber was also arrested that April and was charged with physically abusing his wife.

Sabrina Burkholder first appeared on Breaking Amish when it premiered on TLC in 2012. Since then she has given birth to two daughters, 4-year-old Oakley and Arianna, who is just over a year old. Her custody battles related to Oakley have been featured on the show.

Breaking Amish follows the lives of five young adults who decide to leave their lives in Amish communities and move to New York City where they are exposed to alcohol, nightlife in the city, and relationships without the restrictions of Amish life. It’s a decision that risks being shunned by their families and possible exile from their home communities.