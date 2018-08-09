Kim Kardashian Defends Herself After Being Called Homophobic

Kim Kardashian has had enough of the allegations that she is homophobic, and she’s defending herself against her critics.

According to an August 9 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian dished about her recent feud with model Tyson Beckford during an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 on Thursday.

Kardashian says that she wasn’t about to stand by and let Beckford “body shame” her online for no reason. So, she decided to clap back. However, she was later called homophobic for hinting that Tyson was gay, and using the term “sis.” Kim also insisted that she has close friends that are gay, and that she supports the community.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, OK. OK. OK, sis. You’re going to body-shame me? People were sending me stuff on his page. He keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, ‘Dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me.’ And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying ‘sis’? All my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community. They love me. That has nothing to do with this,” Kim Kardashian said on the radio show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian not only engaged in a recent feud with Tyson Beckford, but she also had some bad blood with her very own sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

It all started back in October when the sisters fought over the family’s Christmas card photo shoot. Fans watched the scene play out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kim was trying to schedule everyone in, and Kourtney was making it difficult. Finally, Kim lost her temper and told her older sister that nobody wanted her in the photo shoot anyway, because she was the “least exciting” one to look at.

The end result was Kourtney Kardashian crying while she revealed that she would no longer be around any of her family members who would so easily bring her down and criticize her priorities.

While the episode aired, Kim and Kourtney seemingly reignited their feud by taking it to Twitter. Kourt claimed that her main priority is being a mother, while Kim hit back that her biggest priority was also being a mother. However, she still chose to work on other projects.

However, it seems that sisters have put all of the drama behind them. When it was announced that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, had split this week, Kim was said to go rushing to her older sister’s side in support.