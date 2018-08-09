Demi Lovato’s Ex Wilmer Valderrama To Visit Her In Rehab: ‘She’s Still Madly In Love With Him,’ Per ‘Radar’

Aside from Demi Lovato’s family, there has been one person who has stuck by her side since her nearly fatal overdose — ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

As many will recall, Demi Lovato was found unresponsive at her Hollywood Hills home last month following a drug overdose. The singer was rushed to the hospital and stayed over a week to help detox and get her in a better state of mind. And as the singer heads to rehab in Arizona, Wilmer isn’t going to let that stop him from keeping in contact with his troubled ex, according to Radar Online.

“Wilmer has been there for Demi every second since the overdose, and he is planning to fly to visit her in rehab, possibly as soon as this weekend. All he has ever wanted was for Demi to stay sober, and this whole situation just breaks his heart.”

And Demi’s feelings for Wilmer haven’t really changed since the couple broke up back in 2016.

“Demi has come clean to him about everything that happened — and she is still madly in love with him,” the insider shared. “He knows this, and he is very much in love with her too.”

The source says that Demi’s family is also incredibly thankful for Wilmer and all that he has done for Demi and they believe that he is a really positive influence on her as he brings out the best in her. They hope that something positive will come out to Lovato’s overdose and perhaps the couple will get back together once Lovato returns home from rehab.

#DemiLovato is "getting better" with daily visits from ex Wilmer Valderrama: https://t.co/0AIxEgVCVy — InStyle (@InStyle) August 4, 2018

According to Us Weekly, Lovato and Valderrama dated for six years before they ended up breaking up in 2016. The pair shared a statement on their social media accounts with fans, letting them know that they had chosen to part ways. In the statement, the pair told fans that “we have realized more than anything that we are better as friends.” They also thanked fans for all the love and support that they have received from them over the years. The couple met back in 2010 at Valderrama’s Los Angeles house, where they were both shooting a PSA shoot for Voto Latino.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my god. This guy is so attractive!’ We started talking,” Demi recalled of the pair’s initial meeting. They split briefly in 2012 before finally making their relationship public in 2014.

It remains to be seen if the couple will indeed get back together once Demi is done with her stint in rehab or, like their breakup statement says, just remain friends.