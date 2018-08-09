Rob Kardashian Is Doing Better After 100-Pound Weight Gain, Diabetes Diagnosis

“He’s been such a great dad," said Rob's mom, Kris Jenner.

Rob Kardashian has been a recluse since gaining more than 100 pounds in 2014 and being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2016.

Rob has yo-yo dieted during that time and has lost and regained some of that weight, but he’s doing better now. Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, said Rob has made an effort to take control of his health and start rebuilding his life.

“Rob is good. He’s doing better and better,” Kris told Us Weekly. “He’s working on his health.”

Rob’s shocking transformation was caught on film on past seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where he discussed his weight struggles and his ongoing battle with severe depression and anxiety.

Rob was a series regular on his family’s hit reality TV show when it debuted in 2007, but since gaining 100 pounds in 2014, he has rarely made an appearance on the show.

The only male Kardashian previously said his weight issues have made him even more depressed and extremely self-conscious about his appearance.

On past seasons, Rob’s sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim Kardashian all expressed their sadness over their only brother’s downward spiral. They also lamented that his reclusiveness caused him to miss out on many family vacations and photoshoots, including their annual Christmas family portrait.

In 2014, Rob’s self-consciousness about his weight caused him to miss Kim’s lavish wedding in Italy to rap icon Kanye West.

Kris Jenner said Rob is an excellent dad to his daughter Dream, who was born in November 2016.

“He’s been such a great dad. His whole world, the sun rises and sets on Dream,” she gushed. “It’s really been great to watch.”

At his heaviest, the 6-foot-1 Rob weighted more than 300 pounds. Kardashian briefly lost about 50 pounds, but has since regained the weight.

Rob was really buff before his 100-pound weight gain.

Rob was really buff before his 100-pound weight gain. During his youth, Kardashian was a star athlete who played basketball and ran track in high school.

Rob was fit throughout much of his 20s but hit a rough patch when he was about 27. That’s when he gained 100 pounds over the course of a year, and has since struggled with numerous health issues.

Rob Kardashian was fit before his weight gain.

In 2015, Kris Jenner cried on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, saying she was worried Rob would die from obesity-related problems if he didn’t take control of his failing health.

“I feel like if I don’t help him do something drastic he’s gonna die,” Kris sobbed. “He was always someone who was very athletic growing up, and he’s gained over 100 pounds in the last year. He doesn’t go out of the house. He’s missed Christmas. He missed Kim’s wedding.”

Kris said she hopes Rob will appear on the next season of KUWTK. The show is currently airing its 15th season.

“We’ll probably see Rob more in [season] 16 than in 15,” Jenner said. “We actually start shooting season 16 in a month.”