Watch Dallas Cowboys Vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 1, Start Time, How To Watch

The 2018 National Football league preseason schedule opens on Thursday with a slate of 12 games capped off by a West Coast clash featuring two of the league’s best young quarterbacks — or at least two from whom the most is expected, as Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a gridiron clash that will live stream from Santa Clara, California.

Though Prescott at 25 is a year younger than Garoppolo, as Pro Football Reference shows, and came into the league as a fourth-round draft pick just two years ago, Prescott already has 32 NFL starts on his ledger, compared to only seven for Garoppolo who will be entering his fifth season in the NFL.

And yet, in February as NBC Sports reported, San Francisco made Garoppolo the highest-paid player in NFL history, lavishing him with a five-year, $137.5 million contract.

Presumably, that’s because Garoppolo came with the New England Patriots pedigree, drafted by Patriots’ Coach Bill Belichick in the second round of the 2014 draft, the highest Belichick has ever drafted a quarterback with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady keeping a lock on the position since 2001. But when Brady was suspended over the “Deflategate” affair to start the 2016 season, Garoppolo put in impressive performances against the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins before going down with an injury.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL preseason opener, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at 68,500-seat Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Thursday, August 9. In the Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 10 p.m.

The Patriots traded Garoppolo to San Francisco in the middle of last season — under circumstances which, as the Inquisitr reported, have yet to be fully explained.

But Garoppolo proceeded to lead the previously 1-10 ‘Niners to five straight wins, as Niners Nation recounted, giving him seven wins without a defeat in his first seven NFL starts. That still leaves Garoppolo well short of the record held by Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who won his first 15 NFL starts.

Fans who log in to the live stream of the Dallas vs. San Francisco preseason game can expect to get at least a look at Garoppolo. According to CBS Sports, San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan said he plans to play Garoppolo at least “somewhat” on Thursday, most likely on the Niners’ opening drive.

Watch the ESPN First Take panel preview the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason NFL contest, use the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network live stream requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is a way to live stream the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason showdown for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Cowboys-‘Niners game streamed live at no charge.