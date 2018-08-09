Kim Kardashian Reveals What She Told Daughter North When Asked, ‘Mom, Why Are You Famous?’

For celebrities, there’s likely no delaying the inevitable question of “why are you famous” from their kids.

While Kim Kardashian has had a few years of parenting under her belt before her 5-year-old daughter, North, asked the question, it still caught her a little off guard. People shares that the reality star recently sat down for an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 where she shared with radio listeners on the first time that she was asked, “Mom, why are you famous?”

“Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now. I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!’ “

North, of course, has been a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since she was born in 2013. Viewers have basically seen the youngster grow up in front of their very eyes. And lately, North is becoming more familiar with the cameras and the fact that there are people following her around and filming her, while her eldest cousin, Mason, is already a seasoned pro in the filming department.

“He knows. He doesn’t watch it, but I’ve heard him talk to his friends and say, ‘I’m on a TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ I’m like, how does he know that,” Mason’s aunt Khloe revealed.

And Kim’s daughter, North, isn’t the only one of Kim’s children who is stealing the hearts of fans. Kardashian’s son, Saint, and her other daughter, Chicago, are frequent guests on their mom’s highly followed Instagram. And earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Kim gushed over how close the two are in an Instagram post, calling the siblings “inseparable.”

In the incredibly sweet Instagram pic, the two youngest Kardashian-Wests sit together on a black velvet couch. Chicago looks as sweet as can be in a peach-colored onesie that has long sleeves. It is also noted that the 6-month-old is rocking a head full of black, curly hair that seems to be growing by the day. In the image, Chicago also sports a pair of fluffy white socks. Saint, on the other hand, is dressed in a camo shirt and sweatpants shorts as he wears braids in his hair.

It doesn’t come as a shock that the adorable sibling picture earned the reality TV star a ton of attention with over 5 million likes and 53,000 comments in just two days of posting.

The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!