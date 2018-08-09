WWE News: UFC Champion Cris Cyborg Slams Ronda Rousey And Reveals If She Plans To Go To The WWE

Cyborg is certain she would beat Rousey in the Octagon, but Cris said that she would have no problem losing to Ronda in the WWE.

For years, fans have been clamoring for an MMA contest between UFC women’s featherweight champion Chris Cyborg and current WWE superstar Ronda Rousey. While fans were hoping for that contest to take place in the UFC, it seems that may never happen now that “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is happily wrestling in the WWE and is seemingly retired from MMA.

When Rousey was in the UFC, she competed in a different weight division than Cyborg, so that dream match never took place in the Octagon. So, if we are ever going to see the two phenomenal athletes fight, it’s probably going to have to take place in the squared circle, and Cris Cyborg recently talked about such a scenario. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cyborg spoke on Ronda Rousey’s success in the WWE, and Cris also commented on if she plans to wrestle in the WWE in the near future.

In regard to Ronda Rousey’s current run in the WWE, Cris Cyborg knocked her for leaving the UFC, as MMA Fighting reported.

“I watched her perform in WWE. She went a different path, right? Because she lost and didn’t return to MMA, everybody saw she’s not (built) for MMA. If she was, she would have returned even with a loss, like every other athlete does. Losing is part of the sport. “She can do whatever she wants in WWE, they decide what happens beforehand, but I believe she’s happy.”

Cyborg added that “Rowdy” Ronda has a difficult job in the WWE because she has to act, which is not easy, but the UFC champion added that Rousey is doing well in the company. Cris Cyborg also revealed that she wants a real fight with Ronda Rousey, but she wouldn’t mind losing to her in the WWE. The UFC fighter often tweets about wrestling and is a fan of the WWE, so her one day wrestling for the company wouldn’t be a surprise, though that may not happen anytime soon. Cris Cyborg remarked to MMA Fighting if she plans on going to the WWE in the near future.

“I think Ronda’s biggest fear was losing to me, so if were to do it in the WWE she would have to win. I don’t have such a big ego, but if we were to put on a show for the fans, something like that, no problem. But I don’t see myself in it now.”

Hmmmm @HeymanHustle you looking for an @ufc champion who could hold the @wwe belt at the same time? https://t.co/KttHHuPk3j — CyborgVNunes (@criscyborg) August 7, 2018

Cris Cyborg added that a predetermined match in the WWE is the only fight that Ronda Rousey would accept with her. The UFC champion reiterated that she would have no problem losing to “Rowdy” Ronda in a WWE match because she knows what would happen in a real fight.

While Cyborg makes it sound like Rousey was dodging her in the UFC, in 2015, Ronda made it clear at a UFC press conference that she is willing to fight Cris. “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” said that Cyborg is the one who left the UFC, and that if Cris stopped taking steroids, she would make weight to allow the fight to happen, as Uproxx reported. Fans may never see that dream match occur in the UFC, and though she doesn’t have any current plans to join the wrestling promotion, it sounds like Cris Cyborg would have no problem wrestling Ronda Rousey in the WWE sometime in the future.