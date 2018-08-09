Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner shared photos of baby Stormi in a surprise move.

Kylie Jenner shared a couple of adorable pics of herself and baby Stormi. In one photo, Kylie is hugging Stormi close to her. The second photo shows Kylie sitting up in a sexy black outfit as Stormi looks straight at the camera with a sweet, almost surprised look in her face. Kylie captioned one of the photos “bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel.”

Fans couldn’t help but fawn over Stormi and how cute she looks in both pictures. The decision for Kylie to share these images might be surprising for some fans. This is because Jenner said in June that she would no longer share photos of her baby’s face, according to People.

The flip-flopping between showing off Stormi to the world and keeping things private is something Kylie has been dealing with ever since she was pregnant. According to a source, Kylie wanted the most privacy possible, not even sharing any photos of herself while she was pregnant. However, once Stormi was born, things changed.

“Kylie was the proudest mom. She couldn’t wait to show off Stormi to her fans. She posted pictures because she was so excited to be a mom.”

However, it makes sense that Kylie wanted to protect Stormi. After all, she’s already had to deal with people on social media “making nasty comments.”

But that doesn’t mean that Jenner kept the fans in the dark completely. She posted a heartfelt and in-depth note to everyone on her Instagram three days after Stormi was born. She described how she intended to cultivate a positive atmosphere for herself as she approached motherhood, detailed Harper’s Bazaar.

In June, Kylie reportedly removed all photos that had Stormi’s face in it, according to Elle. The move came after trolls started posting demeaning and negative comments about her baby. One source said that “It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap her.”

And when that happened, some fans even blamed Jenner for sharing photos of her baby in the first place. Some have shamed Kylie for being a “bad mom.”

As a result, Kylie reportedly keeps Stormi out of the public eye. When she does go out, she makes sure that there’s security at all times. With all that in mind, many are sympathetic to her decision to increase privacy for her baby.