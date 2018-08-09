Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter India Has Left Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM, Asks For Privacy As She ‘Moves On’

Recent reports have suggested that Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg’s daughter India has finally parted ways with NXVIM, a multi-level marketing and self-help organization that allegedly operated as a “cult” where female members were asked to act as sex slaves to the group’s founder, Keith Raniere.

In a report published Thursday, Radar Online cited a source close to the Oxenberg family, who told the publication that India Oxenberg, 27, had “parted ways” with NXIVM and is officially out of the organization, which backed up statements her mother had made in a recent interview. Radar noted that the young woman had spent several years working under the supervision of former Smallville star Allison Mack, who was arrested in April and is facing sex trafficking charges for her alleged role as Raniere’s “top slave master” and second-in-command.

Radar Online’s update on India Oxenberg came more than two days after her mother cut an interview with NBC News‘ Megyn Kelly and related the struggles she faced in trying to get her out of NXIVM. On Monday night, Catherine Oxenberg recalled how she once felt guilty about introducing India to NXIVM in 2011 and also discussed the moment India revealed that she was branded with a mark she had interpreted as a Latin symbol. According to Catherine, the branding might have actually been Raniere and Mack’s initials, a symbol confirming their membership in NXIVM’s alleged sub-organization for sex slaves.

Later on in the interview, Oxenberg told Kelly that India had “made the decision” to rebuild her ties with her family after years of estrangement, according to News.com.au.

“So this is what she says in her own words: ‘I am moving on with my life. It’s a complex situation. I understand my mom’s struggle, and the people involved. I care for all of them very deeply. Right now, I would like privacy. And I will share my side of the story in the near future, in my own time.'”

Oxenberg added that her daughter had “figured it out” on her own and came up with a way to ultimately leave NXIVM.

At the moment, it would seem that India Oxenberg is adamant on waiting for the right time to open up about her experience in NXIVM. Radar Online cited a spokesperson for India, who supposedly told the publication that she “disagrees” with previous media reports about her and is unhappy with how she’s been portrayed in these stories.

The spokesperson added that India “disagrees with her mother’s viewpoints,” though it wasn’t made clear whether this was in reference to Catherine Oxenberg’s interview earlier this week or the book she wrote about her attempts to get India out of the alleged sex cult. However, it appears that this was the same statement India Oxenberg’s attorney, Carla DiMare, prepared for Oxygen in May when the true crime channel’s website reported on the former model’s alleged claims that NXIVM did “nothing but good.”