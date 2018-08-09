‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Apparently Passed On ‘Big Bang Theory’

The actor admits it could have made him hundreds of millions of dollars richer.

Most people remember Macaulay Culkin as the shocked looking eight-year-old from the Twentieth Century Fox box office smash-hit, Home Alone, and its successful sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. In a different world, audiences may have considered him just as memorable for being one of the main characters on The Big Bang Theory.

Culkin, now 37, recently appeared on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. In the episode for which he was a guest, Culkin revealed that show creators of The Big Bang Theory approached him not just once, but on three separate occasions, according to People. Culkin went on to divulge that his own manager had pressured him into doing the show, which the actor had apparently no interest in being apart of.

“They pursued me for The Big Bang Theory, and I said no. It was kind of like, the way the pitch was, ‘Alright, these two astrophysicist nerds and a pretty girl lives with them. Yoinks!’ That was the pitch. And I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool, thanks.’ And then they came back at me again, and I said, ‘No, no, no. Again, flattered, but no.’ Then they came back at me again, and even my manager was like twisting my arm.”

The Home Alone actor acknowledged that if he had gone forward with the show, he’d likely be worth hundreds of millions of dollars today. That aside, Culkin maintains he doesn’t regret having skipped out on the series, which reportedly earns some of its actors around $1 million per episode.

Seth Green, Breckin Meyer and Macaulay Culkin pose for a photo. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Although appearing as a guest on Joe Rogan’s show, Culkin hosts his own podcast, titled Bunny Ears.

Aside from Home Alone and its first sequel, Culkin has made other notable movie appearances. In the mid-2000’s he appeared in the movies Saved! and Party Monster.

As a child star, Culkin also appeared in Uncle Buck, Richie Rich, The Pagemaster, Getting Even With Dad, My Girl, and the 1993 thriller The Good Son, in which he portrays a 12-year-old psychopath named Henry and co-starred a young Elijah Wood.

Home Alone grossed approximately $476 million at the box office upon release in 1990. Its sequel didn’t fare quite as well, bringing in around $359 million dollars at the domestic box office.

Culkin has had relationships in the past with actresses Rachel Miner, Mila Kunis, and Jordan Lane Price. He is currently in a relationship with Changeland co-star Brenda Song.