Salma Hayek Shows How Amazing 51 Can Look With Makeup-Free Bikini Selfie

The actress is getting plenty of praise for her natural look and figure that makes her look decades younger.

Salma Hayek may be 51, but the makeup-free bikini selfie the actress just took has fans thinking that she looks decades younger.

The actress shared a video and some pictures on Instagram this week, showing off her amazing figure from her vacation in Bora Bora. The pictures were a huge hit with fans, who were amazed at how great she still looks. The pictures have gotten media attention as well, with Hollywood Life noting that Hayek looks amazing in the revealing swimsuit.

“Her face is so flawless and wrinkle free, simply glowing without any makeup while riding on a boat across a blue sea,” the report noted. “She has amazing genetics as she’s smiling from ear to ear and is totally able to move her face around unlike some celebs who go a little hard on botox and end up with more frozen faces. Salma’s natural complexion is so beautiful she could easily pass for someone half her age.”

It’s no coincidence that Salma Hayek still looks amazing at 51, as it comes through plenty of hard work. The actress has opened up about her unusual fitness method that keeps her body’s muscles activated at all times. In a 2015 interview with People, Hayek shared that she was never the type for early morning workouts, so decided to come up with a system that kept her working out all day long.

“Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” said Hayek, who at the time was 48.

Because Salma Hayek’s acting schedule left little time for real workouts, she instead learned a method that allowed her to work out whenever she could.

“I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long,” Hayek said. “So even when you brush your teeth, you’re working the muscles.”

While that may sound difficult, Hayek explained that it was actually very rejuvenating

“It’s restorative yoga,” the actress said. “She taught me to tone [my muscles] without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”

The results certainly show. Salma Hayek has shared a number of bikini pictures on Instagram showing off her enviable body, and her followers’ comments are filled with compliments and encouragement for the actress.