Luke Pell Says He’s ‘Super Excited’ For New Relationship After Ex-Girlfriend Holly Allen Bashes Him On Podcast

Luke Pell has had a rollercoaster of a year — in the romance department, anyway. The former Bachelorette star, a frontrunner on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the ABC reality show who was later eyed as a serious Bachelor contender, has issued a response to his on-again, off-again girlfriend Holly Allen’s recent interview with Reality Steve in which she talked in depth about their private relationship.

In an interview on The Rose Buds podcast, Pell called out his ex for her “vindictive” and “angry” behavior as she detailed their private matters, including his reasons for signing on to The Bachelor: Winter Games and alleging that they announced they got back together right after the Winter Games reunion finale disaster for “damage control.”

Pell expressed disappointment that Allen chose not to respect the privacy of their relationship, but he added that he believes she did the two-hour tell-all out of anger over their breakup.

“I think it’s just pure anger, honestly. I think it was just a knee-jerk reaction of anger and I wish there wasn’t anger… and there wasn’t anger there agreeably when we had our last conversation. There wasn’t anger there and I guess there was some anger that came up later, and that’s what it seemed to be to me.”

Luke Pell made headlines earlier this year after he appeared on The Bachelor: Winter Games and struck up a romance with Swedish beauty Stassi Yaramchuk, then iced her out during the show’s reunion special. On the World Tells All reunion special, Yaramchuk told host Chris Harrison Luke ghosted her after they wrapped filming on The Bachelor: Winter Games, but Pell insisted they had a conversation about why a romance between them would never work.

In an interview with People, Pell admitted he went on Winter Games to find love after a breakup with girlfriend Holly Allen, but during that time he realized he was still in love with his ex.

“I went on the show to find love, and I did find love,” Pell said earlier this year. “It made me realize where my heart was, and that was to reconcile with my ex. We’re together now and stronger than ever. I’m in love with her. I’m just thankful that going on this show helped me to find where my heart really was and who my heart was with.”

In April 2017, Reality Steve posted on his spoiler website that Pell was dating Holly Allen. Some fans believe he never broke up with her before heading to The Bachelor: Winter Games and didn’t join the spinoff show for the “right reasons” after all. But Pell explained that he reconnected with Allen after Winter Games and they got back together in January before splitting a second time in June. Now, two months later, The Bachelorette fan favorite has found someone new.

“I’ve started dating within this last month actually and I’m actually just surprisingly happy in a very short amount of time with this person and she’s just so many things I’ve been waiting for and looking for for a really long time… I haven’t been this excited, I don’t know if I’ve ever been this excited honestly about a relationship. TV or non-TV like I’m just super excited about it.”

Pell also revealed that his new love is someone outside of “The Bachelor world,” but that she’s “also someone in the entertainment business and I think she understands and agrees that our relationship should be somewhat private.”