‘Big Brother’ Season 20: ‘Angela’s Mustache’ Takes Twitter By Storm

Angela Rummans is being called out online for her ‘mustache’ as ‘BB20’ fans bash her game play.

Big Brother fans are zeroing in on this week’s Head of Household, and it’s not pretty. Angela Rummans, this week’s Head of Household who took back her HOH reign after the Big Brother hacker competition threatened to thwart it, is being slammed online for her appearance. The 26-year-old fitness model has been called out by Big Brother fans for her “mustache.”

Up until this week, Angela Rummans had very little screen time on the CBS reality show. In fact, both Angela and fellow Big Brother houseguest Kaycee Clark have been dubbed “furniture” by Big Brother fans due to their lack of gameplay. But that all changed when Angela won the Head of Household competition, scoring her a lot more airtime and Diary Room sessions. That’s when fans began criticizing her appearance despite the fact that she’s a super fit model with a pretty face.

Angela’s head got a little too big this week as she demanded her HOH back after a hacker twist threatened to sabotage it. When she won the Power of Veto after begging Tyler Crispen to throw it to her, Angela announced that she knew who the mystery hacker was all along, and then she put her up on the block. Unfortunately, Angela called out the wrong person—Bayleigh Dayton—which makes her look pretty foolish, considering the hacker is Hayleigh Broucher. But Angela did get to put her plan to backdoor Bayleigh into motion one week after she stabbed her alliance member, Rachel Swindler, in the back.

There’s a new HOH in town, and she has 0 regrets. Get ready for #BB20 in a few minutes! pic.twitter.com/HVW8ec5uLN — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 5, 2018

After a rollercoaster HOH week, Big Brother fans, including show legend Janelle Pierzina, took to Twitter to comment on Angela’s power trip and, unfortunately, her upper lip. A Twitter handle dedicated to Angela’s Mustache was even created. You can see some of the tweets about Angela below.

Ok it’s time to evict Angela and her mustache. Girl is on a huge power trip and needs to take a seat. ???? #bb20 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 9, 2018

Angela's mustache is out of control! DR please give her some wax, a razor, anything!! #bb20 #bbangela — callousheart (@LBlago) August 9, 2018

I can’t take Angela’s drs seriously with her mustache taking up half the screen #BB20 — j (@frootloopps) August 9, 2018

The DR lighting is not doing Angela’s mustache any favor #BB20 — Jimmy (@jimmy_G236) August 9, 2018

Note to self…don't watch Big Brother in HD….Angela's mustache is SO prominent #BB20 — ♎❤ Libra Luv ❤♎ (@Ms_Professor) August 9, 2018

My goal is to show Angela when she gets out that while she thought she was relevant, I was actually the most relevant thing about her and that she should be grateful I was enough of a distraction to take some of the heat off her being a racist and generally bad person. #bb20 — Angela's Mustache #bb20 (@angelasmustach1) August 8, 2018

Some Big Brother fans chimed in to defend Angela Rummans from the social media bashing. A few fans noted that Angela may have melasma or hyperpigmentation after spending so much time out in the sun.

Angela has melasma. Not a mustache. #BB20 — Marie Kate (@MarieKate17) August 6, 2018

Just btw Angela doesn’t have “a mustache” she has hyperpigmentation from being in the sun, it’s the way some peoples skin react to sun. My mom has it in the exact same place as her. And it’s really insensitive of y’all to call it a mustache lmao. #bb20 — bay | #bb20 ty ???? (@tycrispbb) August 7, 2018

There’s no doubt it’s hard being constantly under the microscope as a Big Brother houseguest. Contestants on the CBS reality show are sometimes bullied on social media and critiqued for their every move.

Ahead of the 20th season, Big Brother Season 15 winner Andy Herren took to Twitter to advise the incoming houseguests to “try to have as much fun as possible.” But he also had advice for their loved ones who could read unpleasant things about their reality TV relatives on social media.

“To their families: Delete Twitter. Seriously.”

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.