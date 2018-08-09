‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star John McCook Undergoes Major Surgery

'B&B's' John McCook still cracks jokes amidst serious nature of operation.

Bold and the Beautiful veteran John McCook had major surgery on Monday, August 6. According to his Twitter feed, he had a hip replacement and his actress daughter Molly McCook got a new role in a sitcom. The actor seemed to be in good spirits as he even managed to make a joke out of the situation.

“Molly and I both got new parts today: Last Man Standing for her, a hip replacement for me!!”

His wife, Laurette Spang McCook, shared her pride via social media as well. She said that she was so proud of her husband because he entertained nurses on his way to surgery. It seems as if John McCook wasn’t even letting the surgery dampen his mood. McCook is already recovering at home, a “warrior” by anyone’s standards.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my guy as he entertained nurses on his way to surgery for hip replacement. Home today. He’s my warrior! I love you John McCook!!!”

It seems as if Molly is equally excited about her role. Last Man Standing lasted six seasons on ABC before being canceled by the network. It has now been picked up by FOX, where Molly McCook will play the role of Mandy Baxter, the main character’s daughter. According to IMDb, the sitcom follows the life of Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) who faces the challenge of trying to remain manly in an increasingly female-dominated world. The role of Mandy Baxter was previously played by Molly Ephraim. Molly McCook also took to Twitter to express her joy.

“I am speechless and overwhelmed. So excited for this opportunity. Hope I do y’all proud”

Currently, John McCook isn’t involved in any major storylines and has played more of a supporting role this year after the debacle with Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) last year. Eric Forrester was very concerned about his granddaughter’s emotional wellbeing as she was being shoved from pillar to post as Liam (Scott Clifton) was trying to make up his mind. Recently, he was proud of the way that she stood up for herself and her daughter when she chose herself. Eric was also the one who offered Sally (Courtney Hope) a job when no one else was willing to give her a chance.

Laurette Spang also posted that CBS Daytime staff sent the actor a beautiful flower arrangement. She thanked them for the gesture and called it “the most beautiful flowers we’ve ever seen. Eric Forrester is comin’ back stronger than ever!!!” Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.