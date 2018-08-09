Bollywood Actress And Model Neha Sharma Sets Instagram On Fire With New Bikini Snaps

Bollywood beauty and model Neha Sharma of Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, has set Instagram on fire with her latest bikini pics that have her 4.8 million followers and critics around the web raving that the 30-year-old star with 16 film credits to her name is a “sultry goddess” that will “make you drool.” After seeing the talented actress work the camera, it is hard to argue with either of those assessments. Although Sharma had a few scattered un-credited appearances in film from age 23 to 30 according to her IMDB profile, she was really introduced to the world in her 2010 film Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad. From there, she was in high demand. Although she only does a couple of film projects each year, the ones she does are big, and when she isn’t filming, she is modeling, making television appearances, and occasionally finding time to relax.

One of her latest projects has been an extensive photo shoot for Maxim Magazine India which has elicited rave reviews, and a few photos for her Instagram feed to help keep her fans in the loop on what she’s up to. While Sharma has posted tons of sexy bikini pics online before and is a sex symbol in India, her Maxim India photo shoot is making the rounds in the U.S. and Europe, introducing her to a new set of potential fans all over the world, and her Instagram follower stats are rising as evidence of that.

Times Now News had nothing but good things to say about the photo series, literally gushing compliments for each photo. “Neha, in this latest photo shoot, looks hot as hell and trust us, she has never looked so sultry ever before.” DNA India rated Sharma as one of the three prettiest Bollywood actresses to ever grace the cover of Maxim along with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Free Press Journal India was beyond impressed with Sharma’s Maxim spread, and they weren’t shy about piling on the compliments.