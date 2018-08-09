Bollywood Actress And Model Neha Sharma Sets Instagram On Fire With New Bikini Snaps

Bollywood beauty and model Neha Sharma of Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, has set Instagram on fire with her latest bikini pics that have her 4.8 million followers and critics around the web raving that the 30-year-old star with 16 film credits to her name is a “sultry goddess” that will “make you drool.” After seeing the talented actress work the camera, it is hard to argue with either of those assessments. Although Sharma had a few scattered un-credited appearances in film from age 23 to 30 according to her IMDB profile, she was really introduced to the world in her 2010 film Crook: It’s Good To Be Bad. From there, she was in high demand. Although she only does a couple of film projects each year, the ones she does are big, and when she isn’t filming, she is modeling, making television appearances, and occasionally finding time to relax.
One of her latest projects has been an extensive photo shoot for Maxim Magazine India which has elicited rave reviews, and a few photos for her Instagram feed to help keep her fans in the loop on what she’s up to. While Sharma has posted tons of sexy bikini pics online before and is a sex symbol in India, her Maxim India photo shoot is making the rounds in the U.S. and Europe, introducing her to a new set of potential fans all over the world, and her Instagram follower stats are rising as evidence of that.
Times Now News had nothing but good things to say about the photo series, literally gushing compliments for each photo. “Neha, in this latest photo shoot, looks hot as hell and trust us, she has never looked so sultry ever before.” DNA India rated Sharma as one of the three prettiest Bollywood actresses to ever grace the cover of Maxim along with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Free Press Journal India was beyond impressed with Sharma’s Maxim spread, and they weren’t shy about piling on the compliments.
My heart wells up with immense gratitude as I write this post. I want to thank every single person who's given me so much love over the years! A big big thank you to all my fans who have stood by me through everything ! Your faith and belief is what has driven me to work harder and stay strong and infact get stronger/fitter. Thank you @ant_pecs for sweating it out at the gym with me every single day to achieve what we have for this shoot in particular, and towards a life of fitness.Thank you @maxim.india for pushing me to do this and @nicksaglimbeni for keepin it real and just lovely ! Thank you to @rosbelmonte and @marcepedrozo for makeup and hair..@khyatibusa for the ????and the entire team who worked on this ????????????????
“Sexy Neha Sharma owns the best of assets among the recent celebrity squad. The actress is a natural beauty and can get away with minimal make up. But this time, Neha turns it up by a notch in her sizzling photoshoot for the Maxim magazine. Sharma took to Instagram to share her swimsuit series look, channelling her inner goddess. In the pictures, she is seen donning two sets of bikinis one red and the other white. The dewy makeup and wet hair is simply icing on the cake.”
#Repost @maxim.india with @get_repost ・・・ 'I can’t pretend to be someone else. I think, if you’re real, people connect with you. My fans love me for who I am.' Our covergirl @nehasharmaofficial is loved by millions of her fans for the way she is! #NehaSharma #NehaSharmaForMaxim #HotRightNow #SexyBack #MaximIndia