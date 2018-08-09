Michael Moore Declares Donald Trump ‘The Last President Of The United States’ In New Movie Trailer

‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ is the new documentary from Michael Moore, who correctly predicted Trump’s presidency.

Before Donald Trump’s current presidency, Michael Moore took on the presidency of George W. Bush in 2004 with the political documentary Fahrenheit 9/11. It went on to be the highest grossing documentary of all time, taking in more than $220 million at the box office. It was also awarded the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, one of the most prestigious awards in all of cinema.

Today Michael Moore is unleashing a followup, of sorts, to that game-changing documentary, which takes on the current Trump administration. The movie is titled Fahrenheit 11/9 and will be released in the United States on September 21, reports Huffington Post, who posted the movie’s trailer earlier today.

The trailer ends on a note calling Trump America’s last president.

Fahrenheit 11/9 is reportedly a look at the major partisan divide among Americans in the current political climate, along with what Moore proclaims are examples of corruption within the current Trump administration.

Fahrenheit 11/9 will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Moore was hoping to get the movie into theaters ahead of midterm elections to give voters something to mull over when making their way to voting booths this November. He also recently spoke in an interview of a rising opposition to the Republican Party, which he refused to identify or speak much about in general.

“The revolution is happening in the most unlikely of places. The resistance ― the true resistance ― is not coming from the Democratic Party or from the liberal establishment. I can’t reveal too much right now, but there is a real insurgency taking place. I don’t know if it will succeed or not. It might be too late.”

Michael Moore’s first documentary was the 1989 film Roger and Me, which was an exploration of the economic impact of General Motors closing auto plants in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore’s hometown, and has since been preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei, and Fisher Stevens join Michael Moore as he leads his Broadway audience to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump on August 15, 2017, in New York City. Noam Galai / Getty Images

Moore won his first Oscar for the 2002 documentary Bowling for Columbine, which explored lack of gun control in the United States, took on the NRA, as well as explored what Moore perceived as hysteria created by the news media and major advertising corporations and its effect on Americans.

Other Michael Moore documentaries include Sicko, which took on the issue of healthcare in America; Capitalism: A Love Story; and most recently he made the movie Where To Invade Next, where Michael Moore explored certain policies in other countries, which he felt would be beneficial to the United States.

Michael Moore is 64-years-old and regularly appears as a guest on news outlets providing political commentary.