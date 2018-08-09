Britney Spears Sports Sexy Black Bra And Underwear In Latest, Steamy Instagram Photo

Holy cow!

Singer Britney Spears has never shied away from showing off her incredible body both on stage on and Instagram. The fitness enthusiast has clearly been putting in a lot of work at the gym, even sharing workouts on her page with fans from time to time. And instead of a typical bikini picture this time, Spears instead stripped down to her underwear to show off her insane body for her 20 million plus followers.

In the scandalous photo, Spears snaps a selfie in what appears to be her dressing room mirror, which is silver and lined with bright lights. Brit cocks her head to the side as she lets her long, blonde locks cascade past her shoulders. On the top, the singer sports a sexy black push-up bra with gold detailing all over the front.

As for the bottoms, Spears sports sexy black underwear that have three strings across the side. Also on display is Spears’ toned abs that are visibly defined. It appears that Britney is also wearing a pair of sheer nylons on her legs as well as a pair of boots. Though Spears did not reveal what the outfit was for, it seems to be on from her “Piece of Me” Tour.

After just an hour of the photo post, Britney’s fans have already given it a ton of attention with over 266,000 likes and over 5,600 comments. A few fans commented on how they want to or have seen Britney in concert while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing the singer looks.

“I prefer this oufit than the others. You look too pretty.”

“Yess Britney!!! Skinnyyyyy,” another fan wrote.

“That’s not luck that’s hard work girl,” one more commented.

And since she’s dating a personal trainer in boyfriend Sam Ashgari, Spears is definitely keeping in good shape. According to Women’s Health, Spears announced that she was switching up her workout routine as she gears up for her upcoming “Piece of Me” tour.

“Switching up my workout routine in the gym as I get ready for my #PieceOfMe tour,” she shared with fans on Instagram.

In the exhausting video, Spears does a wide array of exercises like “jump squats, single leg bicycle crunches on a BOSU ball, rapid lateral leg lifts, kettlebell swings, glute kickbacks with a resistance band, classic glute kickbacks, one-leg downward dog with some crunches, and then seated split stretches.”

According to her website, Spears still has a few more stops on her tour including one in Dublin and two in London. The tour comes to an end on September 1.