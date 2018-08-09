Oregon Man Arrested For Taunting Yellowstone Bison Pleads Not Guilty

Raymond Reinke reportedly got liquored up for a 'last hurrah' before going into rehab.

The Oregon man who was caught on video allegedly harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park has pleaded not guilty to a host of federal and state charges, The Montana Standard is reporting.

Raymond Reinke, 55, appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Mark Carman to answer charges for the late-July incident.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Reinke, who at the time hadn’t been identified, was caught on video allegedly hassling the 2,000-pound beast. Bison in Yellowstone are known to cause traffic jams, whether crossing the road in herds or by just standing there (the law explicitly forbids trying to move them). In this particular case, the animal had already caused a traffic jam and then left the road, but Reinke, who was allegedly intoxicated, allegedly caused another traffic jam by luring the bison back onto the road.

In the viral video, Reinke could be seen allegedly “taunting” the bison, at one point even beating on his chest to get the beast’s attention. It worked. The animal charged twice at the Oregon man, causing the bystanders to gasp in horror.

Fortunately, both Reinke and the buffalo made it out OK, which was good for both of them; according to National Park Service rules, a bison who injures a human will either be relocated or destroyed.

Although not identified at the time of the video, police later identified Reinke and captured him in another national park – Glacier National Park – according to a companion Inquisitr report.

He had also apparently visited Grand Teton National Park and racked up criminal citations there as well.

In the Grand Teton incidents, Reinke earned charges of being under the influence to a degree that puts others at risk, interference with a government employee, and disorderly conduct. Following his arrest in Grand Teton, he posted $500 bond and was ordered to stay off alcohol.

Montana authorities were apparently not aware of Reinke’s Grand Teton charges when he was arrested.

In court, Reinke admitted to being an alcoholic and says that he was on a trip through various national parks as a “last hurrah” before going to rehab – yet again.

“I have completed three state and US government certified courses and then when this trip was over I was going to go in for another in-patient program. This was like my last hurrah.”

According to The Daily Mail, Reinke allegedly admitted to drinking as many as eight alcoholic beverages per day during his pre-rehab trip.