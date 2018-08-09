Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Photo Of Handsome Sons Joaquin And Michael On Her Instagram Page

'Good lord ! Such a good looking family,' one fan gushed.

Kelly Ripa’s boys definitely hit the genetic lottery!

As fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan host know, Ripa shares her fair share of photos of her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, on her popular Instagram page. And from time to time, Ripa also shares photos of her three children, though many of them are throwbacks from their childhood. But earlier this week, Ripa surprised her nearly 2 million Instagram followers with a photo of her husband and her two sons, Joaquin and Michael Consuelos.

In the image, the three men all flash their pearly whites as they pose together for a photo. It appears as though Mark snapped the selfie as he appears to the far right in the image with his hand in front of him. The Riverdale star is all smiles as he dons a pair of sunglasses and a plain black tee. Twenty-one-year-old Michael appears in the middle of the image and instead of sunglasses, the college student rocks a pair of reading glasses.

Ripa’s eldest son looks all grown up and is even sporting some facial hair in the snapshot. And all the way to the left is Ripa’s youngest son, 15-year-old Joaquin. The high schooler looks casual in a navy button-down shirt with his hair styled to the side. Within just a few days of the post, Ripa’s followers have given the photo of the boys a ton of attention with 126,000 likes in addition to upwards of 2,500 comments.

Not surprisingly, most fans commented on how handsome the three men in Ripa’s life are while countless others reminded Kelly of what a lucky lady she is.

“Such a great looking family! Best looking smiles ever!”

“Good lord! Such a good looking family,” another fan gushed.

“Wow, good looking men in that family. Actually the women are gorgeous too. Great genes in this family,” one more wrote.

It’s not uncommon for Ripa to interact with her kids on Instagram, especially her daughter, Lola Consuelos. As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the Live with Kelly and Michael host recently shared a photo with her husband and his Riverdale co-star Marisol Nichols at San Diego’s Comic-Con event. Kelly had previously posted a few other photos from the weekend trip and her daughter Lola wasn’t too fond of all the posting that her mother was doing.

“If I see one more thing about Comiccon,” Lola commented on the image.

But Kelly proved that two can play at that game, clapping back at her daughter in the most hilarious way.

“You should turn your phone off and clean your room,” she wrote.

Kelly can be seen weekday mornings on Live With Kelly and Ryan.