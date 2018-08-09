Justin Bieber Opens Up About Crying With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber spent a summer day crying with his fiance, Hailey Baldwin, earlier this week. Leaving his bride-to-be’s apartment on Wednesday night, the singer shared with fans why the bike ride turned into tears.

The Biebs says the reason he spent a day full of emotions on Tuesday is because of the life-changing commitment he is about to make and all that comes with it, according to TMZ. While the couple rode bikes around New York City something spurred a roller coaster of emotions.

The afternoon continued with the 21-year-old model hugging her lover and wiping his tear-stained eyes when later, after stopping at a cafe, it was her turn for the tears. The publication said the two looked like they might be praying together at one point.

You were the one who made us strong. Why are you crying now? @justinbieber #BeliebersAreHereForJustin pic.twitter.com/cpwEX1hOQM — Be Happy Justin (@Beliebers0303) August 8, 2018

After dancing for his fans while leaving the New York City apartment and talking for a while, the famous singer showed a book he was holding to the video, a book the couple is said to be reading together called “The Meaning of Marriage.”

Explaining to his fans the tears were due only to a “bad day” that is one in the long road that is marriage, Bieber is certainly not hiding anything when it comes to his love life.

“This,” Bieber said as he held up the book for cameras. “You got good days and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days.”

The New York Times bestselling author, Timothy Keller wrote the tear-inducing book with his wife Kathy. The marriage novel is based on “facing the complexities of commitment with the wisdom of God.”

The couple is inseparable, according to reports, since their Bahamas proposal leaving the bride-to-be with an, estimated, $500,000 engagement ring on her hand. Spending time together showing off the new rock and attending church.

Sources say that Bieber has “never been so happy,” according to ET.

“Justin and Hailey get along great,” the source said. “[They] are on the same page about their faith and what they both want out of their future together.”

The couple is extremely devoted to their faith, as the “No Brainer” singer proved with his Instagram post following their engagement.

“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” he wrote. “My heart is completely and fully yours and I will always put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”