Emmy Rossum Discloses What She ‘Actually Weighs’ Following Kim Kardashian’s ‘Skinny’ Comments

It appears Kim Kardashian’s Instagram comments didn’t land well with the ‘Shameless’ star.

A recent post on Instagram by Emmy Rossum is kicking up more blowback against Kim Kardashian’s recent comments about her own size, where she called herself “not that skinny,” at 119 pounds.

According to Fox News, Emmy Rossum’s recent post to her Instagram included a photo asking the question “Want to know what I weigh?” The post then directed fans to check out Rossum’s Instagram Stories, in which she discussed her past struggles with weight loss and weight gain, referring to her scale as simply a “piece of metal.”

“During my life the scale has told me that I’ve gained and lost. Somewhere in the range of 20 pounds. But that piece of metal doesn’t really know. Here’s what I ACTUALLY WEIGH.”

The post preceded a second picture of Shameless star Emmy Rossum with her hands on her hips, next to a list of selected life accomplishments from the actress.

Among those accomplishments were having the strength to overcome the struggles of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder on a daily basis, being a mother, being empathetic, having a happy marriage, being proud of her Jewish heritage, having three best friends since kindergarten, rescuing animals, going through hours of therapy, completing over 100 hours of television, having drive, and having finished a screenplay.

Emmy Rossum speaks onstage at the Emmy For Your Consideration Event for Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ at Linwood Dunn Theater. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Since the post was made, it has garnered more than 12,000 Instagram likes.

Before appearing on Shameless as a lead actress, Emmy Rossum got her start in Hollywood appearing in the daytime soap opera As The World Turns as Abigail Williams. She then went on to act in the Clint Eastwood-directed movie and major critical success Mystic River but didn’t receive her breakthrough role until appearing in the commercial success of the 2004 disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow.

Rossum eventually starred alongside one of her Shameless co-stars, Justin Chatwin, in the critically panned Dragonball: Evolution. Chatwin went onto play love interest Jimmy Lishman, opposite Emmy Rossum’s character, Fiona Gallagher.

While the Dragon Ball Z movie adaptation might not have fared well, both Justin Chatwin and Emmy Rossum went on to enjoy much success from Showtime’s hit series Shameless.

The series is getting ready to begin its ninth season this September, which is set to be extended to 14 episodes, from its usual 12.

Emmy Rossum suffers from the autoimmune disease known as celiac disease, which prevents her from being able to consume food containing gluten. She is married to writer and director Sam Esmail, the couple got married in May of 2017.