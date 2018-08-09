Maci Bookout Shares Thoughts On Ryan Edwards’ Arrest: ‘I Feel Better He Is In Jail Because I Know He’s Safe’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is finally sharing her thoughts on ex, Ryan Edwards’ arrest.

As fans of the show know, Edwards has lived a troubled life over the past few years, most recently getting arrested at the end of July. Since his most recent legal drama, Bookout has remained relatively silent until now. She recently spoke out about her baby daddy’s prison time on an episode of Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley’s podcast Coffee Convos, according to US Weekly.

“I feel better that he is in jail because I know he’s safe there, if that makes sense. I know he’s not driving around. He’s not doing something that could potentially hurt him or an innocent person. So it sucks, crappy situation for everyone.”

It appears as though the episode was pre-recorded as Edwards was actually released from jail last week. Bookout was also asked about Ryan’s current state of mind in the tell-all interview, though the mother of three says that she has “no idea” what kind of a place Ryan is in since he’s not allowed to be in the same location as Maci and her family.

“So I have no idea. He’s not allowed to contact us or anything like that. But I mean, he did get arrested, I don’t know … I mean, I do know why, but I don’t want to say,” she told listeners.

And since Bookout and Edwards share 9-year-old son Bentley together, Maci says that she still wants the best for Ryan, for the sake of their child.

“Although Bentley’s about to be 10, I’m not sure how much time [Ryan] can make up now, but still, I mean, no one ever wants to tell their child that something terrible has happened to their parent. … [He] understands,” Bookout explained. “He doesn’t ever ask questions. We fill him in on what’s going on and as sad as it is, the reason he doesn’t ask questions is because it’s kind of just always been.”

Luckily, as fans of the show know, Bentley has had a close relationship with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry. On the podcast, Maci explained that though she, Jen, Larry, and her husband, Taylor, don’t always see eye to eye on everything, Bentley loves to spend time with his “Mimi and Papa” and the adults make sure they do what’s best for Bentley and let him see his grandparents to keep a sense of normalcy.

As the Inquisitr shared, Edwards was arrested on July 23 for “previous charges or other reasons.” It was also revealed that Edwards had a controlled substance in his possession at the time of the arrest. Upon his release from prison, Edwards’ first charge for possession of heroin was dropped and instead he “was given 11 months and 29 days suspended sentence” for a second count.

Edwards eventually owned up to what he did saying, “I take full accountability. I messed up, but I’ve had a chance to get organized and fix the situation.”

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV this Fall.