‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 10: Steffy’s Bombshell, Brooke & Ridge Pledge Their Love

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 10 reveals that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has not finished making announcements yet, while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make some promises to each other. It seems as if these two will be done bickering for now and for once their conversation won’t revolve around their daughters.

Ridge and Brooke have been at loggerheads for many months because each believed that their daughter was perfect for Liam (Scott Clifton). Recently, Steffy took the decision out of Liam’s hands and made the choice for him by taking herself out of the equation. B&B fans saw that Steffy decided to make herself, Kelly and her career her priority and refuse to be at the mercy of Liam’s indecisiveness again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, promise that Ridge and Brooke will have a heart-to-heart in light of the new circumstances.

Brooke and Ridge will promise each other that they will stay out of their daughters’ love lives. For too long, this was the focus of their relationship and they worked against each other to make their daughter’s dreams come true. Soap Central also teases that the couple will try to ignite the passion that they had for each other so that their marriage will continue to stay strong.

Hope and Liam look pretty happy too. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8SEXdUoREV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 7, 2018

Steffy will also have some news for Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle). She will deliver a bombshell which will have ramifications for all of them. Although unclear as to the exact nature of the news, there are several possibilities for the trio. Steffy could have news about Hope’s fashion line as Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that “Hope faces changes at work.” Steffy is the new majority shareholder and could have made some changes to Hope’s job situation.

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, point out that Taylor will be returning on August 16 and 17. Spoilers also state that Steffy will surprise everyone with her choice of a date to Hope and Liam’s wedding. She could be inviting her mother to accompany her to her ex-husband’s wedding. This would also explain why Brooke would be angry at Steffy’s choice of a date. This could also be the bombshell news that she has to offer.

Courier Journal also teases that Hope and Steffy will share a moment together. Perhaps Steffy will reassure Hope that she has her blessing for the wedding to go ahead. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.