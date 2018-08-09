Maci Bookout Slams MTV Over Bristol Palin Joining ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout recently sat down with Kailyn Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley on their Coffee Convos podcast and opened up about Bristol Palin joining the cast of the show.

According to an August 9 report by Radar Online, Maci Bookout was not happy that she and her co-stars, Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood, were not given any sort of heads up about the casting of Bristol Palin before the news went public online.

“We were never called before it was released. A courtesy call an hour before, call us and say, ‘This is who your new cast member is going to be.’ We have been doing this for 10 years,” Maci told Kailyn and Lindsie on the podcast.

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout says she “doesn’t really care” that Bristol Palin has joined the Teen Mom OG cast, and even added that “anybody is better than Farrah [Abraham],” who was fired from the reality series during last season. “If someone is presented with the opportunity, you can’t be mad at someone for accepting an opportunity,” Maci added of Bristol’s casting.

Bristol Palin is a former teen mom, whose mother, Sarah Palin, ran for vice president alongside John McCain. She and MTV star, Cheyenne Floyd, have reportedly both been added to the cast for the upcoming season of the show.

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout also opened up about her baby daddy, Ryan Edwards. Bookout says she has no idea how he is doing because he’s not allowed to be around her or her family due to an order of protection that was granted against him after he allegedly threatened Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

However, the Teen Mom OG star did reveal that she heard that Ryan was arrested again, which makes her feel better because he’s off the streets unable to hurt himself or others.

“I feel better that he is in jail because he’s safe there. He’s not driving or doing something that could hurt him or an innocent person. It’s a crappy situation for everyone. It’s Bentley’s dad,” Maci stated. However, in the days since the podcast was recorded, Ryan has been released from jail.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Maci Bookout has been dodging pregnancy rumors. Sources claim that Maci is pregnant and plans to announce the big baby news soon. Bookout is even selling her Tennessee home, possibly to find a house with more room for her growing family.