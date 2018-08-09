Brooke Burke Rocks Ageless Bikini Body Amid Second Divorce

'Fitness and health and wellness is an inside job.'

Fitness expert Brooke Burke is going through a lot of personal turmoil this year due to her second divorce, but you’d never guess it judging by her cheery smile and spectacular bikini body.

Burke, who filed for divorce from former Baywatch star David Charvet in April 2018, has been cranking up her fitness empire and has posted lots of Instagram bikini selfies along the way.

The superfit 46-year-old mom of four says she has made a concerted effort to exercise and stick to a healthy diet during this emotionally draining time.

“I really feel like fitness and health and wellness is an inside job,” Brooke told People. “It’s so important for women to start there, to know how to have self-compassion and to set themselves up for success by staying positive.”

Brooke Burke: Exercise Is My Anti-Depressant

Burke has called exercise her antidepressant. And she’s not wrong.

Extensive scientific research shows that working out is effective at alleviating depression, anxiety, and stress, Harvard Health reported.

“For some people it works as well as antidepressants,” said Dr. Michael Craig Miller, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. However, Dr. Miller added that exercise alone isn’t enough for those with severe depression.

As a result of her lifelong dedication to exercise, Brooke thinks her body is better now, at age 46, than it was at 26.

Burke mixes up her exercise routine to get a total-body workout and to prevent repetitive stress injuries.

Brooke does yoga, calisthenics, Pilates, lifts light weights, and does indoor spinning workouts, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

✨Saturday✨???? bikini ???????? A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

Brooke Burke typically sticks to a Mediterranean-style diet that emphasizes healthy fats such as olive oil and avocados, lots of vegetables, high-quality proteins, and nuts.

To maintain her age-defying bikini body, the brunette beauty never overeats and prefers to eat several small meals a day.

“I don’t ever skip meals,” Brooke told Fitness. “If you let yourself get too hungry, you’ll start craving sugary, fatty foods, and you’ll make bad choices.”

Burke leads exercise classes in Malibu, California, several days a week.

Like everyone else, Brooke Burke has her share of insecurities. One lingering insecurity involves her melasma, which she developed during her pregnancy. Melasma causes brown facial patches that give the appearance of blotchy skin.

Burke said she tried laser treatments and various skin lotions, but nothing worked. So she does the next best thing: Ignore her flaws and keep it moving.

“Nothing worked,” Brooke said. “I never used to wear makeup when I wasn’t working. Now I can’t leave the house without thick cover-up, which stinks. I do my best not to focus on it.”