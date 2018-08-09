‘The Bachelorette’ Runner Up, Blake Horstmann, Comments On Garrett Yrigoyen’s Controversial Instagram Likes

Blake said those Instagram likes don't reflect the Garrett that he met in the 'Bachelorette' house.

The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen, much to the dismay of fans who took issue with the fact that he had liked Instagram posts that many found offensive. Now runner-up, Blake Horstmann, is commenting on the situation and giving his opinion on Garrett’s social media history.

“That’s not the Garrett I knew in the house,” Horstmann said during a conference call with the press, Us Weekly reports.“I’m sure he will learn from all of this and I trust Becca, I trust her decision and I trust her character.”

Blake added that he has not spoken to Garrett about the issue but that he will allow him and Becca to “have their moment” before he ever does so.

As Us Weekly reports, Garrett came under fire near the beginning of this season for liking memes that made fun of transgender people and a survivor of the Parkland school shooting. He also liked a photo posted by conservative clothing line Merica Supply Co. which implies that a thin woman wearing a “Make America Great Again” swimsuit was preferable to a plus-sized woman in all black.

Yrigoyen deleted the Instagram account but the likes were screenshotted by former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey. She posted them on Twitter.

“Can we do a better job of social media deep dives on the dudes that try out for # thebachelorette – FYI d**chebags we can see your likes,” she tweeted before posting the photos.

Garrett has apologized for the Instagram likes and started a new page.

“To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,” he wrote in his apology. “I did not know what to expect once the show aired. I am sorry to those who I offended and I also take full responsibly for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive.

He also apologized for the likes on the After The Rose Special.

Becca and Garrett talk about their journey on #TheBachelorette with @BUILDseriesNYC. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ELV1SQuQW — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 8, 2018

As Us reports, Becca Kufrin has also addressed the fact that her new fiancé liked these controversial memes. During After The Final Rose, Kufrin said that she did not “condone” the likes but that she knows that Garrett feels bad for anyone that he offended and that “he didn’t mean it.”

She spoke about it during an interview with E! News.

“At the end of the day, I know who he is to his core. He’s a good, decent stand-up guy,” she said. “I never wanted his social media… those likes to define him.”

It looks like Becca and Garrett are ready to put the controversy behind them and focus on building their new life together. They told ABC 7 that they are considering a move to California together but admitted that they’re still figuring things out.