The ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer Is Out, And It’s Nothing But Gameplay

IGN unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel this morning, and it did not disappoint.

Since Red Dead Redemption’s critical and commercial success in 2010, fans of the game have been anxiously waiting for more. Red Dead Redemption has been praised for its rich story, exciting gameplay, and dynamic music. Listed as one of the greatest games of all time, it’s no surprise that it gained such a following.

In October 2016, fans got the news they’d been waiting for: the announcement of Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s been two years since Rockstar Games revealed plans for the sequel, and two more trailers have been released since. The first trailer had fans shaking in their boots, and today’s gameplay trailer has only fed the hype.

Set in the late 1800’s, RDR2 features a group of outlaws struggling to keep up with a quickly-evolving America. According to IGN, there is got a lot of ground to cover and a lot of the wild west to see.

“The game is an attempt to capture this pivotal moment, when the age of outlaws was ending and the modern world was born. There is a huge world to explore, set across a range of America’s heartland and frontier. From harsh mountain trails to dense forests, to untamed swamplands and sweeping deserts. Rugged livestock towns to modernizing cities, and much more.”

You play as Arthur Morgan, the leader of an outlaw gang. According to The Verge, bonding with your group is a large part of the game. Horses are a big mechanic as well, with players forming bonds with their trusty companions and learning each animal’s distinct personality.

However, we’re not alone in this world, and neither is our main cast. The in-game universe is filled to the brim of its hat with eclectic characters, not all of which are your friends. From staging robberies to sweet-talking your way out of jams, the game offers players a fully immersive roleplaying experience.

As we get closer to RDR2’s October 26 release, Rockstar Games is giving us quite a bit to be excited about. With the gameplay trailer featuring all in-game footage, the graphics are looking crisp and the story is looking equally tasty. We can only hope that the actual game lives up to our expectations, but if the first game is any indication, we’re in for a great time.

Between Red Dead Redemption and HBO’s Westworld, the Western genre is beginning to see new life. While we’d like to avoid the resurgence of spaghetti westerns, we’re all a little excited to get a new, fresh glimpse into the wild west.