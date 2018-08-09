Demi Lovato Officially Cancels Rest Of Tour As She Prepares For Lengthy Rehab Stay

All those who were hoping she could make the rest of her tour dates will have to wait.

A couple of days ago, it was revealed that Demi Lovato would be heading into rehab after her recent drug overdose, and now, it appears as if it is going to be a lengthy stay. On Thursday, it was announced that the rest of the dates on Lovato’s Tell Me You Love Me world tour were going to be cancelled and not take place. Looking at the rest of the schedule, that means there are eight concerts between Mexico and South America will not take place.

According to TMZ, the announcement of the cancellation of the rest of her tour comes just days after she was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. After that, she had left California for a rehab facility where some reports believed she would be going for around 30 days.

With this announcement, though, it is evident that her stay and treatment could be much longer than anyone may have anticipated.

Since it is only early August, the Sept. 20 and 22 dates in Mexico being canceled is not overly surprising. Even if she stays a month in rehab, she would only be out for a couple of weeks before those tour dates came about and she may not yet be performance-ready.

The cancellation of the dates in South America, though, is what has many concerned for her well-being.

Demi Lovato has canceled the Mexican and South American dates of her #TellMeYouLoveMeTour. https://t.co/fl7bwZFPZm — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 9, 2018

Demi Lovato’s world tour was not set to hit South America until November. That is when she was going to begin a leg of the tour which spanned six cities in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, but those dates have now been scrapped as well.

On Thursday, Lotus Productions revealed the news of the cancellation in a press released, but they were very understanding of the entire situation. In their press release, they even stated that the 25-year-old singer was “focusing on her recovery” and that hey wished her “the best now and in the future.”

Back on July 24, Demi Lovato was taken to Cedars-Sinai after being found unconscious in her Hollywood home. She had been treated with Narcan to help reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose, but she ended up having a 10-day stay in the hospital before being released on Aug. 4, 2018.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Fans around the world have been waiting to see Demi Lovato come to their town and perform in concert, but one’s health will always come first. Sure, they may be disappointed at the fact that the rest of her tour dates have been canceled, but it’s an understandable situation in this case. After being in the hospital and now going to rehab, Lovato has a long road to recovery ahead of her, but all her fans hope she can come back better than ever.