Denise Richards Signs $4 Million Contract For ‘RHOBH’ And Co-Stars Are ‘Pissed,’ Per ‘Radar Online’

Denise Richards is reportedly going to make $1 million a year, which is twice as much as Lisa Vanderpump makes.

Denise Richards is joining RHOBH, and she’ll be getting paid very well. Sources have told Radar Online that Denise will be making $1 million a year over a four-year contract, and that she’ll be bringing a ton of drama to the show. The big payday has come at a price, though, as the source says that “the other ladies are pissed off about it.”

Co-star Lisa Vanderpump is believed to have a salary of $500,000 per season, which is only half of what Denise is expected to make.

Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder make $15,000 per episode, while Scheana Marie makes $10,000 per episode, according to In Touch Weekly.

As far as the guys go, Jax Taylor makes around $25,000 per show while Tom Sandoval pocketed around $38,000 for the first two seasons for a mere $1,400 per episode.

As Charlie Sheen’s ex, Denise already has a ton of drama to deal with. Just the other week, Sheen requested that his child support obligations be lowered from the current $20,000 a month. He claimed that he’s no longer getting the number of roles he used to in Hollywood to support such a high amount. However, Denise isn’t buying it and is expected to fight Sheen in court. On the other hand, Denise’s high salary could mean that she doesn’t need to worry about Sheen anymore.

If the rumors are true about Denise’s salary, then she’d be making far more than most other housewives around. For example, Lisa Rinna from RHOBH earned $450,000 during the first season, according to Cheat Sheet. But she also knows how to use her brand to make tons more cash, as she made a reported $2 million for a Depends adult diapers commercial.

However, it’s nothing compared to NeNe Leakes, who made a whopping $2.5 million for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Denise joining the show is something that’s obviously been on her mind for a while. In 2011, she was asked whether she’d join RHOBH. She replied, “Heck yeah!… It’s one of my favorite shows!” At the time, the show was only in its first season, according to E Online.

Is Denise Richards the most famous person to join the Real Housewives? https://t.co/Xn5m4LgtQY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 8, 2018

She’s made a name for herself in film and then met Charlie Sheen in 2000 while shooting Good Advice. Denise remembers that Charlie was “Mr. Polite, such a gentleman.” The two married in 2002. However, Sheen’s problems started to become more obvious as the relationship progressed. Denise simply said, “Things came out and I filed for divorce.”