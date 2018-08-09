Tori Spelling In Talks To Join ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Reports ‘Good Time Tea’

Will Tori Spelling follow in Denise Richards' footsteps?

Tori Spelling is facing rumors of a possible addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Just one day after Denise Richards confirmed she was joining the show for Season 9, Good Time Tea shared a report with readers, claiming Spelling’s addition to the show was expected to be confirmed by People magazine on Thursday.

According to the report, Spelling is already friends with Richards and returning cast member Lisa Rinna.

Earlier this year, as Hollywood News Daily revealed, Spelling made headlines when she allegedly suffered a mental breakdown due to what was described as excessive marital stress and financial difficulties. Spelling was also reportedly overwhelmed with the duties of being responsible for raising her five children with husband Dean McDermott.

As fans of the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress will recall, Spelling and McDermott’s marriage hasn’t always been a happy one and years ago, McDermott reportedly cheated on wife with a woman in Canada. In the months that followed, he and Spelling attempted to repair their relationship as cameras rolled for their Lifetime reality series True Tori.

Spelling and McDermott remained together after his alleged affair but recently, they’ve been targeted with rumors of going broke. So, if Spelling has landed a gig on the Bravo TV reality show, it will likely come as good news to her entire family.

News of Tori Spelling’s potential addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came just one day after Denise Richards confirmed her role on Season 9 with People magazine.

“I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies… and hopefully meeting Boy George!!” she said at the time.

“Everyone is really excited about the possibility of having her on board!” an insider added. “Denise has been wanting to join the show for a long time. She’s a huge Housewives fan and watches all of the shows. And she has close relationships with many of the women in real life, including Kyle and Lisa Rinna.”

“She’s going to be a great fit. She’s not afraid of the drama. And she lives a glamorous, Hollywood life — which the show looks for,” the insider added.

Richards has already been seen on the show in a guest role and has been hanging out with a number of the show’s stars for the past several years.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will begin airing later this year on Bravo TV. A premiere date has not yet been set.