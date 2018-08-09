Hoda Kotb Shares Touching Post On 54th Birthday, Says She’s ‘Grateful’ For Daughter Haley Joy

'54 . And I get her. I can’t believe I get to do this.'

Today Show host Hoda Kotb is feeling all the feels on her birthday.

Earlier today, the talk show host took to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday in the most special way. Rather than making the post all about her on her special day, Kotb instead paid tribute to her adopted daughter, Haley Joy. In the sweet post, the mother of one can be seen sitting on a wicker lounge chair outside of what appears to be her home.

The 54-year-old hugs her daughter from behind as the tot dons a swimsuit and appears to have been playing in a blow-up pool. Haley is all smiles as she wears her dark locks back and presses her head against her mother. From the photo, it’s easy to see that these two already share such a special bond.

In the caption of the image, Kotb expresses how much she loves her baby girl.

“54. And I get her. I can’t believe I get to do this.. #grateful”

Hoda’s fans clearly loved the photo of Hoda and Haley as they have already given it a ton of attention in just a few short hours of being posted. Thus far, Kotb’s photo has earned her 78,000 likes in addition to 2,000 comments within just six hours of the post. Many fans were quick to comment on what an amazing mother Kotb appears to be while countless others used the opportunity to wish Hoda a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Hoda! You are an amazing woman! I wish you the most beautiful day with your dear ones!”

“So adorable! She’s a very blessed lil girl and I know you feel so blessed and grateful to have her, Hoda,” another fan wrote.

“This is everything. Happy Birthday Hoda,” one more chimed in.

And Haley Joy wasn’t the only one celebrating her mom’s birthday with her. This morning, Hoda tweeted that her mother and sister also joined in on the celebration.

My mom and sis are here for my birthday and this morning …at 3:15… when I was in the kitchen… my mom came down the stairs — at 3:15 and said.. I just wanted to wish you a happy bday . I bet she set her alarm. I love you mom pic.twitter.com/d53YeFJfOR — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) August 9, 2018

Hoda’s work family celebrated with the Today Show host as well. Following a performance by the cast of the hit musical Pretty Woman, Kotb was surprised with an amazing birthday cake as well as champagne from her cast and the cast of the musical. In addition, the mother of one received video tributes from other celeb friends like Maria Shriver, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett, and Blake Shelton.

Hoda’s mother and sister also appeared in a video with Hayley Joy to wish Hoda a happy birthday.

Seems like Hoda is having one of the best birthdays ever.