‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Accused Of ‘Attacking’ One Of Thomas Ravenel’s Staffers In 2014

It seems as if Kathryn Dennis has never been fond of any of the women in Thomas' life.

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have quite the storied history and it includes a lot more than two children and a past relationship. Currently, Ravenel is dating Ashley Jacobs even though there are a lot of reports stating otherwise, but nothing concrete has yet come forth. Now, there is a report that has emerged which states Southern Charm star Dennis actually attacked a woman working on Ravenel’s staff during his campaign run for U.S. Senator back in 2014.

Dennis and Ravenel have not been a couple for a while now, but they do have two children who they co-parent. There have been images landing on social media which show them hanging out together and having fun with the kids, but they have denied it being anything more.

Thomas has been dating Ashley Jacobs for quite a time and their relationship was a huge focus on this past season of Southern Charm. During this season, it was evident that Ashley and Kathryn were not the best of friends and likely would never get along, but it wouldn’t be the first time something like that has come up.

Page Six has obtained records from the Charleston Police Department that accused Kathryn of attacking a female staffer of Ravenel’s back in 2014.

EXCLUSIVE: Kathryn Dennis really doesn’t like the women in Thomas Ravenel’s life https://t.co/ZgP62A4bJt pic.twitter.com/iNKC3H9b96 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 9, 2018

According to the police reports, then 24-year-old Cameron Grace Sepulveda accused Kathryn Dennis of assaulting her on Nov. 4, 2014. Sepulveda was working as a “Grassroots Coordinator Assistant” to Thomas Ravenel and she was responsible for cold calling voters, coordinating campaign strategies, and other duties.

The police report details Sepulveda’s accusations.

“Ms. Sepulveda stated that Ms. Dennis attempted to strike her with a closed fist in her face but missed, barely grazing Ms. Sepulveda’s forehead as she was passing by. Ms. Sepulveda stated that Ms. Dennis was in the company of Thomas Ravenel when the incident took place. Ms. Sepulveda stated that she used to work on Mr. Ravenel’s campaign.”

A witness told police that he saw Thomas advise Sepulveda that Kathryn was on her way to the office only moments before she arrived. Not long after that warning, Kathryn arrived and the altercation took place.

Two days later, Sepulveda let police know that she was not going to press charges against Kathryn Dennis and did not want it investigated any further. With that decision being made, the police chose to close the case.

Seeing as how this incident took place almost four years ago and no charges were filed by Cameron Grace Sepulveda, there is not a lot that will come from it. Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis have had a tumultuous relationship for a long time, but they are in a different place now with their lives and children. If Ashley Jacobs stays around the Southern Charm crowd, though, you can bet the information of this alleged assault ends up being brought into the spotlight.