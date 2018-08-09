Kylie Jenner Celebrates 21st Birthday With Sweet Pics From Her Childhood

The reality star and beauty mogul is feeling nostalgic ahead of her milestone birthday.

Kylie Jenner will turn 21-years-old on August 10, but she’s getting the party started early. The Kylie Cosmetics beauty mogul posted a series of throwback childhood photos to her Instagram story, some with her father, Caitlyn Jenner.

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Kylie posted a smiley pig-tailed shot that showed off her freckles when she was younger. The reality star turned entrepreneur also shared a couple of throwbacks from a bowling date when her dad Caitlyn was still known as Bruce Jenner. Kylie is wearing an adorable leopard print outfit as her famous father guides her to the lane.

Fast forward a few years and Kylie looks very different. The star posted more recent shots to her regular Instagram page which show her posing in black underwear.

Kylie Jenner will celebrate her 21st birthday the same way she has done on her past two birthdays—with a major makeup launch. Kylie’s third annual birthday line dropped earlier this week with a “21” theme.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21,” Jenner wrote on Instagram, according to People. “My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection.”

Kylie Jenner hasn’t revealed how she will spend her 21st birthday, her first as a mother. The youngest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner gave birth to a daughter of her own, Stormi, in February.

While 21 is a milestone, it may be hard for the KarJenner clan to outdo last years fete for Kylie. For Kylie’s 20th birthday last August, the family threw her a surprise party complete with a chocolate fountain and balloons that spelled out “Kylie,” according to People.

In addition to Kylie’s famous family, other guests included Jonathan Cheban, Jen Atkin and Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson and Kylie’s man, Travis Scott.

And three years ago, Caitlyn and ex-wife Kris Jenner reunited for their first public appearance together in over a year and since the Olympian transitioned to become a woman. According to E! News, the exes joined the rest of their family at the Malibu restaurant Nobu to celebrate Kylie’s 18th birthday.

Kylie Jenner shares her birthday with several celebs, including actors Rosanna Arquette, Antonio Banderas, and Justin Theroux, but she may be the only one headed toward self-made billionaire status thanks to her cosmetics empire and many endorsement deals.